Roma recovers to beat 2nd-division Lecce 3-1 in Italian Cup

 2 days ago

ROME (AP) — Roma recovered from an early deficit to beat...

Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho relieved overcoming Lecce in Coppa: But I'm happy here

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was delighted with the character shown for their Coppa Italia 3-1 win against Lecce. Roma went behind to an Arturo Calabresi header, but Marash Kumbulla nodded in a corner to equalise. After the break, Tammy Abraham and Eldor Shomurodov both struck to settle Roma nerves. Afterwards,...
Daily Mail

Roma 3-1 Lecce: Jose Mourinho's men fight back to dodge a Coppa Italia shock with Tammy Abraham among the goals to set up a quarter-final clash against Inter Milan

Roma recovered from an early deficit to beat second-division Lecce 3-1 on Thursday and reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. Jose Mourinho's side will play Inter Milan in the final eight. Tammy Abraham scored one goal and had a hand in Roma's others for Marash Kumbulla and Eldor Shomurodov. Arturo Calabresi...
chiesaditotti.com

Roma vs. Lecce: Lineups & Game Threads

On the heels of Roma’s 1-0 win over Cagliari last Sunday, the Giallorossi go into today’s match with a bit of momentum in the chamber, having finally brought an end to their much-maligned winless run to start the new year. Although not a perfect performance by any means, sometimes securing the three points is all that matters. And with an upcoming run of games over the next couple of weeks that are extremely favorable for Roma, it’s absolutely imperative that the Giallorossi beat Lecce and capitalize on Sunday’s victory in order to maintain momentum in their quest to qualify for the Champions League.
World Soccer Talk

Abraham puts Roma in Italian Cup quarters after Lecce scare

Milan (AFP) – Tammy Abraham put Roma into an Italian Cup quarter-final with Inter Milan on Thursday, pulling his team out of the mire against second-tier Lecce with the crucial goal and assist in a 3-1 win. England international Abraham put Roma ahead in the 54th minute with a...
The Independent

