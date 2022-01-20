ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A long night in Gotham: ‘The Batman’ to be the third-longest superhero film ever

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe run time for The Batman, director Matt Reeves‘ forthcoming take on the Caped Crusader, has been revealed. The movie will run two hours and 47 minutes without credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter, making...

Deadline

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ To Come In As Longest-Ever Pic On Caped Crusader At Nearly Three-Hour Runtime

Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will be the longest Dark Knight pic in history at a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, Deadline has confirmed. The news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Set for release in the U.S. on March 4, The Batman is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes’ worth of credits alone. It follows Avengers: Endgame, which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while Zack Snyder’s Justice League went straight to HBO...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Extended TV Spot Promises That Vengeance Is Coming To Gotham City

With a little over six weeks to go until The Batman arrives in theaters across the globe, a new extended TV spot for the movie has been released today. It only features a few new snippets of footage here and there, but that should be enough to whet your appetites for what is shaping up to be the best DC Comics movie of this current era (whether it's able to top Joker remains to be seen).
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Horror Film THE LONG NIGHT

Well Go USA has released these official poster and trailer for their new horror film, THE LONG NIGHT, which opens in select theaters and will be available digitally on Friday, February 4, 2022. THE LONG NIGHT. In Theaters and Available Digitally on February 4, 2022. Synopsis: While searching for the...
Y105

‘The Batman’ Is Nearly Three Hours Long

The Joker famously asked “Why so serious?” To which we can now add the question “Why so long?”. Whatever the reason, be prepared to use the restroom before you sit down to watch Matt Reeves new version of the Dark Knight, The Batman. The film’s official runtime has been revealed, and this thing clocks in at two hours and 55 minutes. That makes it the longest solo Batman movie ever made, and one of the longest superhero movies ever made period.
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
MOVIES
