Picking The Right Mushroom For Every Recipe - The Big Guide | Epicurious

They’re slow cookers, crockpots, fryers, and more. Yes, we’re talking about the wonder of Instant Pots. What exactly is an Instant Pot and will using one make meal-making easier and quicker? An Instant Pot is a versatile pressure cooker that can do exactly what appliances like a crockpot can do in less time. Just how flexible is an Instant Pot? Well, you can use it to steam, saute, make yogurt, rice, and more. The Instant Pot also doubles as a slow cooker. Of course, there are different models available. Once you find the one that works best for your family’s mealtime needs, there are healthy Instant Pot recipes to wow the family.

