ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Picking The Right Mushroom For Every Recipe - The Big Guide | Epicurious

By The Big Guide
beef2live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Chef Adrienne Cheatham for a deep dive into everything you’d ever need to know about cooking...

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

Related
newfolks.com

8 healthy Instant Pot recipes that will please every family member

They’re slow cookers, crockpots, fryers, and more. Yes, we’re talking about the wonder of Instant Pots. What exactly is an Instant Pot and will using one make meal-making easier and quicker? An Instant Pot is a versatile pressure cooker that can do exactly what appliances like a crockpot can do in less time. Just how flexible is an Instant Pot? Well, you can use it to steam, saute, make yogurt, rice, and more. The Instant Pot also doubles as a slow cooker. Of course, there are different models available. Once you find the one that works best for your family’s mealtime needs, there are healthy Instant Pot recipes to wow the family.
RECIPES
Mashed

30-Minute Spinach And Mushroom Egg Strata Recipe

Let's be honest, sometimes we all need a little innovation on the breakfast front. There are mornings when we skip what many consider to be the most important meal of the day or else, we quickly grab a snack to eat during our busy morning commute. These options certainly aren't as tasty or satisfying as they could be, and chances are you'll be hungry for just about anything within a few hours.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#In And Out#Cooking#Need To Know#Food Drink
30Seconds

Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe: Garlicky, Herby, Creamy & Cheesy Baked Mushrooms Recipe

Who doesn’t love stuffed mushrooms? Baby bella mushrooms stuffed with mouth-watering garlicky, herby breadcrumbs and plenty of cheese. These are a staple when we’re home for the holidays (although they do travel really well) and just about any time we have a crowd to entertain. The beautiful thing is that you can prep and stuff them ahead of time and bake them when you need them.
RECIPES
Telegraph

How do you invent a recipe that is practically perfect in every way?

The quest is on for a Platinum Pudding, a dessert fit for the Queen. But how easy will it be it to create a dish worthy of honouring Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne? A recipe that’s also truly original and meets an exacting list of culinary criteria? The truth is, this is a royally tricky task.
RECIPES
Lifehacker

AeroPress Recipes Every Coffee Enthusiast Should Know

The AeroPress is on the geekier side when it comes to manual coffee brewing. It doesn’t have the artisanal cred of pour-over, nor the gravitas of a Moka pot, nor the time-tested reliability of a French press. Yet this little, plastic, plunger-based coffee maker—originally developed as a way to make one cup of reliably delicious coffee in one minute—is more versatile than you might think, and more than deserves a place in any coffee enthusiast’s arsenal.
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Best MUSHROOM VARIETIES to grow | Delicious Edible Mushroom Variety

Best MUSHROOM VARIETIES to grow | Delicious Edible Mushroom Variety. A mushroom is the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus, which grows above the ground on soil or on its food source. The most commonly cultivated is the white button mushroom or Agaricus bisporus. They generally have a stem, a cap, and gills on the bottom of the cap. It must be known that China is the largest producer of edible mushrooms accounting for over 50 percent of the world's edible mushroom production.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Smithsonian

A Recipe from the Archives: Baked Mushroom Cheese Dip

In 1984, National Museum of Natural History docents teamed up to create a cookbook of their favorite recipes for staff. Alongside dish titles, like Castle Puddings and Janet's Polish In-Law's Walnut Cake, are the names of the docents and their particular specialities at the Museum. Several years ago, archivist Jennifer Wright took a stab at two recipes—Elephant Hide and Ivory and Gourmet Golden Squash.
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Strip Loin Steak with Sauteed Mushrooms

Carve grilled steaks into thin slices to pass and share at the table. This platter presentation lets you choose just how much you want. Only 144 calories per serving. WOW!. 2 Beef Strip Loin Grilling Steaks, 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick (each 8 oz/250 g) Freshly ground black pepper or...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Magic mushrooms: vegan stroganoff and risotto recipes from Bosh!

Even though it’s usually cold and wet, January is our favourite month, because vegan food is everywhere. The supermarket shelves are full of it, high street menus are bursting with it and most of our friends are eating it. Chilly weather demands warming, hearty food, and that’s exactly what today’s mushroom stroganoff and nooch risotto provide. Nooch, also known as nutritional yeast, is a wonderful source of vegan umami and vitamin B12, while mushrooms are fully loaded with essential vitamins and minerals; they also have a really satisfying, meaty texture that’s great for anyone trialling a plant-based diet.
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Three-Pepper Tenderloin Roast with Mushroom & Leek Barley

Makes 4 to 6 (6-ounce) or 8 to 12 (3-ounce) servings. 1 beef Tenderloin Roast Center-Cut (2 to 3 pounds) 1 tablespoon coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink) 1 pound cremini or white button mushrooms, halved or quartered if large. 3 medium leeks, white and light green...
RECIPES
The Guardian

The 20 best easy dinner recipes – every one simple and delicious

Everyday dishes you will return to again and again. Asma Khan’s masala omelette, Emily Scott’s kedgeree, Claudia Roden’s pan-grilled fish. All of them are easy, every one delicious. Yasmin Khan’s lentils with preserved lemon, Yotam Ottolenghi’s cheesy spinach jacket potatoes, Mandy Yin’s anchovy rice, Nigel Slater’s citrus salad. Food for the work day, the weekend, for you, for friends and family. Store this issue safely. It is a keeper.
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Strip Loin Roast Beef with Rosemary Wild Mushroom Sauce

Strip Loin Roast Beef with Rosemary Wild Mushroom Sauce. Oven Roast Beef is great for entertaining because it needs little preparation and has delicious results. The grainy mustard adds both texture and flavour to the outer crust of this roast recipe. Cook times are guidelines only - because of its shape, Strip Loin Roast cooks faster than most roasts. Use a thermometer to judge doneness. "I loved the results of the high heat to begin. Couldn’t believe how quickly it cooked – in fact, it was much quicker than I had anticipated. The roast got a delicious crust around it which was really yummy.” —Reader Comment.
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Mushroom Production

The general process for farming mushrooms involves six sequential steps, outlined below for the Agaricus species. The process is similar for other species, with the following slight process differences by species. Oyster mushrooms are farmed by a similar process but require more humidity and fresh air and grow in tubular...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Roasted Mushroom Burger

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. 2. Thinly slice all of the mushrooms and toss in olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt. 3. Spread the mushrooms in a single layer on a metal sheet pan and roast in the oven for 15 minutes. 4. Remove from oven and cool.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s favourite recipe for mushroom and pepper goulash

“Language, religion, music and storytelling all form part of the migrant’s cultural toolbox, but perhaps nothing provides more of a sense of identity than food.” This is a line from the introduction of Yasmin Khan’s travelogue-cookbook Ripe Figs, which charts her travels through Greece, Cyprus and Turkey, and is underpinned by the experience of her family’s migration from Kashmir to Punjab, Gilan in Iran to London. Also open on my desk here in the corner of the kitchen is Paola Bacchia’s Istria, which uses recipes to tell the story of her parents’ emigration from Istria and Italy to Melbourne in the 1950s, alongside stories of her own return visits.
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Cheeseburger Pizza With Mushrooms

Combine everyone’s two favorite takeout orders into one homemade meal you can feel good about serving thanks to a fifty-fifty split of mushrooms and beef. 1 1/2 cups shredded part skim Mozzarella Cheddar Blend. 1 plum tomato, seeded and diced. 1/2 small red onion, very thinly sliced. 1/2 cup...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy