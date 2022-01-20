ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Mushroom Facts

By Rob Cook
beef2live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world produced 26.2 billion pounds (11.9 million metric tons) of mushrooms in 2019. Mushrooms ranked as the 68th most produced food commodity in the world in 2019. The world produced more mushrooms than strawberries in 2019 but less plums and papayas. China was the...

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

Related
beef2live.com

Weekly Grain Movement – Mixed but mostly lower

The latest batch of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering thew week through January 20, didn’t have a lot of bullish data for traders to digest. Wheat volume did improve slightly versus the prior week, but corn and soybeans each saw moderate declines. Corn export inspections totaled 43.9 million bushels last week, sliding 10% below the prior week’s tally. It was also on the lower end of trade estimates, which ranged between 35.4 million and 63.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still moderately below last year’s pace, with 647.1 million bushels. China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 13.7 million bushels. Japan was a close second, with 13.4 million bushels. Mexico, Colombia and Honduras rounded out the top five. Sorghum export inspections fell by nearly half week-over-week, landing at 3.0 million bushels. That grain is largely bound for China, with Mexico picking up the modest remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year remain moderately behind last year’s pace, with 84.6 million bushels. Soybean export inspections trended moderately lower week-over-week, with 47.7 million bushels. Analysts were generally expecting a larger haul, with trade guesses ranging between 44.1 million and 69.8 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still lagging well behind last year’s pace, with 1.277 billion bushels. China was again by far the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 23.5 million bushels. Italy, Mexico, Germany and Japan filled out the top five. Wheat export inspections firmed 4.3% from a week ago, reaching 14.7 million bushels. That was also on the higher end of trade estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 16.5 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still moderately below last year’s pace, with 485.7 million bushels. The Philippines topped all destinations for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 4.5 million bushels. Nigeria, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Jamaica rounded out the top five. Click here to read more from the latest USDA grain export inspection report.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Corn supply and demand for 2022

In a few words, the January U.S. corn and soybean balance sheet changes added a miniscule amount of inventory cushion. Expected ending corn stocks increased 47 million bushels (3.1%) to 1.54 billion, and soybeans were raised 10 million bushels (2.9%) to 350 million. The expected ending corn stocks estimate was...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries With The Most Cattle

India had the largest cattle inventory in the world in 2021 followed by Brazil and China. India's cattle's inventory was reported at 305.5 million head in 2021, accounting for roughly 30% of the world's inventory. India, Brazil and China accounted for roughly 65% of the world's cattle inventory in 2021.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

March Beef Exports Robust; Imports Tepid

March 2017 beef and veal exports were estimated at 234 million pounds, an increase of 25 percent above March 2016. Exports to Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, and Taiwan were robust, all registering double-digit percentage increases. Strong foreign demand, lower U.S. beef prices, and a relative weakening of the U.S. dollar against major trading partners are likely factors enhancing U.S. beef export competitiveness. The first quarter of 2017 ended with beef exports higher by 22 percent from the same period a year ago at 651 million pounds. Preliminary export sales data for April suggests continued export strength in the second quarter. USDA has raised its beef export forecast to 2.81 billion pounds for 2017. Exports in 2018 are forecast at 2.84 billion pounds.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edible Mushrooms#Poland The
beef2live.com

Global Coarse Grains Outlook

Global production is forecast to fall from last year’s record driven by smaller crops across all coarse grains – corn, barley, sorghum, oats, and rye. Nevertheless, global consumption is expected to rise moderately as greater use of corn is expected to supplant demand for other coarse grains, particularly in Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa). An insatiable appetite for low-priced feed grains is expected to grow, driven by economic growth and rising populations. Reduced production coupled with greater consumption is expected to drawdown global ending stocks from last year’s record.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

2 commodities to monitor closely in 2022

There are two commodities that have my keen interest and attention at the start of 2022: rice futures and hog futures. Due to a combination of lower supplies and potential for steady to higher demand, these are two commodity markets which may have the ability for prices to ignite higher in the coming months.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Mexican Feeder Cattle Imports Continue To Show Strength

Mexican Feeder Cattle Imports Continue To Show Strength. In February 2017, U.S. live cattle imports increased by 27 percent from the previous month to 168,473 head, 11 percent up from the same period a year ago. More than 85 percent of the feeder cattle imported from Mexico were in the 400- to 700-pound weight range, while almost all of the feeder cattle imported from Canada were over 700 pounds. For most of 2016, there was not a large difference between the number of cattle imported from Mexico and Canada but since November 2016, live cattle imports from Mexico have been significantly higher than imports from Canada. January and February imports from Mexico were above the 5-year average, while imports from Canada were below it. The strength of the U.S. Dollar relative to the Mexican Peso and a rebuilding of the Mexican herd are likely contributing factors to this uptick in imports from Mexico.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Rabbit Meat

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Rabbit Meat. China was the largest producer of rabbit meat in the world in 2019 followed by North Korea and Egypt. Six (6) countries produced over 11K metric tons of rabbit meat in 2019: China, North Korea, Egypt, Italy, Russia and Ukraine. Seventeen...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
facts.net

Goat Facts

Goats have traditionally been kept as sources of meat and milk, as well as have been linked to humans for more than 10,000 years now. They have also been always deemed highly valuable animals for their good products, including their fur and skin. There are many advantages of raising goats, such as they grow fast, adapt in many climates, require less feed, and need less space. Today, many people are realizing that goats can be wonderful companion animals, too. Come and enjoy these 50 goat facts and appreciate this wonderful creature!
ANIMALS
AFP

China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan defence zone

China sent 39 warplanes -- mostly fighter jets -- into Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, the island's government said, in the second-largest daily incursion on record. The island's defence ministry said late Sunday it saw 39 warplanes from China enter Taiwan's ADIZ -- the second-largest number of incursions on record, which is shared with October 2 last year.
POLITICS
The Independent

2008 Beijing Olympics vs. 2022: No lofty promises this time

The 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics showcased China s reemergence on the world stage. In awarding those Games to China, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Olympics could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same.Soaring promises are absent this time as the Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week in the midst of a two-year-long pandemic.The Games are a reminder of China’s rise, but also its disregard for civil liberties, prompting a diplomatic boycott led by the United States which has called China’s internment of at least 1 million Uyghurs a genocide.Rights groups have documented...
SPORTS
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Covid outbreak on ship threatens Tonga aid efforts

A Covid-19 outbreak on an Australian warship threatened to disrupt Tonga eruption aid efforts Tuesday, as survivors of the deadly volcanic blast described how they fled with only the clothes on their backs. The January 15 eruption generated huge tsunami waves and blanketed the Pacific kingdom in toxic ash when it obliterated an uninhabited island with explosive forces more powerful than a nuclear bomb. Australia has led international relief efforts, rushing to get water and humanitarian supplies to the nation of 100,000. But officials in Canberra said 23 Covid-19 cases had been detected among the crew of the warship HMAS Adelaide, which is steaming towards the capital Nuku'alofa laden with aid.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy