Chicago, IL

Chicago Auto Show's First Look For Charity Gala Fundraiser Set For Feb. 11

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

The Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Third Coast Review

Guide to Chicago’s Twenty-First-Century Architecture

As packed with tacky tourist traps as any city, Chicago has one irreproachable draw: its architecture. After torching itself in 1871, the city snapped back in just a few years, raising glorious structures that beautified the skyline and inspired architects worldwide. Then it spent the next century, and part of this one, knocking most of them down.
Detroit News

It's official: Detroit auto show will return Sept. 14-25

After a three-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show will return to downtown Detroit this fall, the executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association confirmed Tuesday. Rod Alberts made the announcement at Huntington Place, where the show will be held Sept. 14-25, during an event announcing the winners...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

St. Louis Auto Show coming to America's Center this weekend

The St. Louis Auto Show will take place on Friday until Monday, Jan. 17. The show will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. General admission costs $12 for adults with children 12...
