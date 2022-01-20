ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best MUSHROOM VARIETIES to grow | Delicious Edible Mushroom Variety

By Discover Agriculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest MUSHROOM VARIETIES to grow | Delicious Edible Mushroom Variety. A mushroom is the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus,...

An Introduction To Mushrooms

Mushrooms are unique in the produce section because they are fungi and not vegetables. What we typically think of as a mushroom is the fleshy, fruiting, spore-bearing body of a fungus. The mushrooms we eat are generally composed of a stipe (stem), a pileus (cap), and lamellae (gills). There are, however, many morphological varieties of mushrooms and not all varieties have these features. There are approximately 14,000 different species of mushroom, many of which are inedible.
Grow Your Own Mushrooms at Home With This $20 Growing Kit From Amazon

Urban farming has been gaining popularity for years, and it continues to be a top food trend for 2022. If you're interested in growing your food, that doesn't mean you have to overhaul your kitchen into an indoor farm. Consider starting small with a few windowsill herb containers, or hop on board with another trending ingredient of 2022: mushrooms.
Dried Mushroom Broth

You may be familiar with reconstituting dried mushrooms, but instead of discarding the liquid after plumping up the mushrooms, why not use it to flavor a broth? Instead of pouring hot water over the dried mushrooms, simmer them in a bit more water on the stovetop and strain that delicious liquid to use in soups later. And of course, you’ll still want to save the mushrooms to chop up and add to your soup!
Better Breakfast: Atlast Signs Deal to Grow 3 Million Pounds of Vegan Mushroom Bacon Annually

New York-based Atlast Food Co.—a subsidiary of biotechnology company Ecovative Design—just signed a deal with Whitecrest Mushrooms Ltd. to produce MyBacon (its vegan mushroom bacon) at a commercial scale. Located in Ontario, Canada, the farm will use Atlast’s AirMycelium technology to fine-tune the environmental factors around growing mycelium—the fast-growing root systems of mushroom—to produce whole-cuts of vegan bacon.
Facts About Mushrooms

Mushrooms are a lot like plants, but they lack chlorophyll and have to take nutrients from other materials. Mushrooms are neither plants nor animals. They constitute their own kingdom—Fungi. These include the familiar mushroom-forming species, as well as yeasts, molds, smuts and rusts. Few of us see the entire...
Picking The Right Mushroom For Every Recipe - The Big Guide | Epicurious

Join Chef Adrienne Cheatham for a deep dive into everything you’d ever need to know about cooking with mushrooms. What’s the best preparation for each variety? Which can swap in and out of recipes with ease? Chef Adrienne will break it all down, giving you the knowledge and confidence you need to be successful in all your mushroom endeavors.
Roasted Mushroom Burger

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. 2. Thinly slice all of the mushrooms and toss in olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt. 3. Spread the mushrooms in a single layer on a metal sheet pan and roast in the oven for 15 minutes. 4. Remove from oven and cool.
Asian Lettuce Wraps With Mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped cashews (optional) Place the mushrooms, onion, garlic and ginger in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped. Add the ground beef; pulse until well combined. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the mushroom mixture and...
Beef And Blue Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

These perfectly bite-sized mushrooms are stuffed with a savory blend of Ground Beef, blue cheese and chives. 36 to 40 small button or cremini mushrooms (about 1-1/2 to 2-inch diameter) 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese. 1/4 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs. 3 tablespoons minced chives. 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning...
Wild Mushroom Beef Stew

•Total Recipe Time: High Setting: 6-1/2 hours; Low Setting: 9-1/2 hours. 1 pound red-skinned potatoes (1-1/2-inch diameter), cut into quarters. 8 ounces assorted mushrooms, such as shiitake, cremini and oyster, cut into quarters. 1 cup baby carrots. Fresh parsley (optional) INSTRUCTIONS. 1. Combine flour, salt, pepper and thyme in small...
Mini Canadian Meatloaves With Mushrooms

A blend of mushrooms and beef keeps these quick cooking loaves lower in cholesterol and saturated fat than a traditional meatloaf. Place the mushrooms in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped; set aside. Heat oil in a medium, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion, apple, garlic and seasoning blend. Cook for 10 minutes. Cool slightly.
Taking Stock of Your Soybean Acre and the Best Variety for It

When variety selections are being solidified for the new planting season soon to be here, it really does come down to you the farmer and what your acres need and how that ground has responded to decisions made in recent years. “The bottom line is knowing what your acre is,...
AGRICULTURE
Ranking Of Countries That Export The Most Mushrooms (FAO)

Ranking Of Countries That Export The Most Mushrooms (FAO) Poland was the largest exporter of mushrooms in the world in 2019 followed by China and the Netherlands. Poland exported more than 238 metric tons of mushrooms in 2019. Nine (9) countries exported more than 15K metric tons of mushrooms in...
AGRICULTURE
Mushroom Steak Sauce

This mushroom steak sauce isn’t your everyday white button and cream mixture. The intensely earthy sauce packs in all the flavors a mushroom has to offer, and is essentially thickened by loads of finely ground and toasted mushroom powder, making every spoonful like a shot of liquid mushroom. Woodsy herbs like thyme, rosemary, sage, plus warm spices like allspice and nutmeg, give the sauce complexity without overpowering the mushrooms. No doubt about it, this is the shroomiest mushroom sauce, ready to aid any bland steak (or any other roast-meat woes), transporting you to a wintry cabin in the woods.
Morel of the story: Online classes will help enthusiasts ID rare mushrooms

Morel of the story: Online classes will help enthusiasts ID rare mushrooms. K-State Research and Extension, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, is offering online classes on March 16 and 17 to help people earn the necessary approval to sell wild morel mushrooms. The class will be offered...
Classic Cheeseburger With Mushrooms

Blending finely chopped mushrooms and lean ground beef give burgers an incredible texture and flavour. Even the biggest meat lover will be asking for seconds. Traditional toppings such as lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Directions. Place the mushrooms and oats in the bowl of a food processor fitted...
The Benefits of Mushrooms Plus 10 Vegan Mushroom Recipes

Those who claim they don’t like mushrooms have a myriad of health reasons to change their minds. The mighty shroom carries a heavy load of nutritional and wellness benefits, and just like tofu, it can be prepared in an infinite number of ways. Not only are brands packing mushrooms into adaptogenic coffees, lattes, and other superfood-infused products, people are munching on mushrooms more than ever before. Between 2019 and 2020, mushroom sales increased by 20 to 40 percent, and they gave kale and cauliflower a run for their money as a top food trend in 2021. “Mushrooms are a nutrient powerhouse that bring a filling, comforting taste,” Eric Davis, spokesperson for the Mushroom Council, an industry organization, told VegNews. They’re also one of the most sustainably produced foods at the grocery store, so adding more shrooms to your diet is a win for your body and the planet. What makes these fungi so fabulous? Here is everything you need to know about the benefits of mushrooms and how to use them in vegan recipes.
Mushroom Stroganoff

This mushroom stroganoff with egg noodle pasta is hearty, creamy, and loaded with so much rich, savory flavor that dare I say this vegetarian version is so satisfying it rivals the original. For the past few years, I’ve enjoyed eating more plant-based diet recipes like these. Why? Because plant-based meals...
Strip Loin Roast Beef with Rosemary Wild Mushroom Sauce

Strip Loin Roast Beef with Rosemary Wild Mushroom Sauce. Oven Roast Beef is great for entertaining because it needs little preparation and has delicious results. The grainy mustard adds both texture and flavour to the outer crust of this roast recipe. Cook times are guidelines only - because of its shape, Strip Loin Roast cooks faster than most roasts. Use a thermometer to judge doneness. "I loved the results of the high heat to begin. Couldn’t believe how quickly it cooked – in fact, it was much quicker than I had anticipated. The roast got a delicious crust around it which was really yummy.” —Reader Comment.
