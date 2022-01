The movie rolls at the end of March for Anton, the company behind THE NIGHT HOUSE. Variety reports that Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the Netflix genre hit STRANGER THINGS, and Asa Butterfield (HUGO) will star in ALL FUN AND GAMES, about a group of siblings who become caught up in a demonic game. Ari Costa, who has made a number of short films and served as associate producer on CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR and the last two AVENGERS epics, and Eren Celeboglu, his collaborator on a couple of those shorts, make their feature directorial debuts. They also co-wrote the script, based on an original screenplay by J.J. Braider. AGBO, headed by AVENGERS directors Anthony and Joe Russo, will produce along with Anton, under their Gozie Agbo banner, which was behind Natalie Erika James’ critically acclaimed RELIC.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO