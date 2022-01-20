ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFL-CIO, Unifor question upcoming union vote at GM Mexico plant

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest unions in the U.S. and Canada are raising questions over the fairness of a vote that’s set to take place at General Motors Co.’s truck plant in Silao, Mexico. Workers eligible to be unionized at the plant have been asked to vote Feb. 1-2 on which of four unions...

Sourcing Journal

Canada Goose Workers Vote to Unionize

The parka producer responded to the news that 86 percent of its Winnipeg garment workers voted in favor of joining the Workers United union. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
gmauthority.com

General Motors Workers At Silao Plant To Vote On Union In February

Workers at the General Motors Silao plant in Mexico will vote on which trade union they’d like to represent them in early February. Employees at the GM Silao plant voted to oust the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union last year over poor working conditions and low pay, among other issues. The vote was widely considered to be the first test of new rules implemented under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which allows Mexican workers to choose the union they believe will best represent them and their interests.
thechiefleader.com

Flight-Attendants-Union Leader Nelson May Oppose AFL-CIO Head Shuler (free story)

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants who had signaled her intention to challenge longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka's re-election prior to his fatal heart attack last August at age 72, is considering pursuing that run against Liz Shuler, who was elevated from the labor federation's secretary-treasurer post after quickly consolidating her support among some of its largest member unions.
Amazon Workers Will Vote on Unionization by Mail

A federal labor board said that Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, will vote by mail next month in a re-run election to decide whether or not to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board said Tuesday that the ballots will be mailed out Feb. 4 and must be returned before the counting starts on March 28.
BESSEMER, AL
torquenews.com

GM Receives Tax Abatement For Proposed Orion Assembly Plant Upgrades

When we last heard word on GM's plans to upgrade the 50 year old Orion Assembly Plant, the car giant was trying to secure a tax abatement from Orion Township to help convert it into a cog in its EV producing machine. In a welcome update, GM has confirmed that it has received the abatement.
ECONOMY
AFP

Mexico president blasts business chiefs, except 'friend' Slim

"Mafia of power" and "influence peddlers" are some of the labels used by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for Mexican business leaders, except for one -- Carlos Slim, Latin America's richest man. The leftist president, who took office in 2018 promising to break with "neoliberalism," on Monday described the 81-year-old magnate as a "friend" and "a good businessman who contributes to the development of the country." Lopez Obrador had breakfast with Slim at the National Palace and underscored the fiscal contribution of America Movil, Latin America's largest telecommunications firm and the flagship of Slim's empire. America Movil paid taxes of 28 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) in Mexico on December 16 after selling a subsidiary in the United States, Lopez Obrador tweeted along with a photo of Slim.
ECONOMY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers

Washington, DC — In December, as part of the Administration’s approach to strengthening America’s supply chains, address bottlenecks, and lower prices for Americans, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the Biden-Harris Trucking Action Plan, Today, to uphold the 30-day commitments made in the Trucking Action Plan, DOT […] The post DOT, DOL Announce Expansion of Trucking Apprenticeships, New Truck Driver Boards and Studies to Improve the Working Conditions of Truck Drivers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY

