ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas House Fire Leaves 1 Dead From Injuries

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly man died from his injuries after firefighters rescued him from a house fire on Thursday, January 20 in Dallas.

At about 12:08 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a 911 call for a house fire on the 10300 block of Desdemona Drive in Northeast Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1In6_0drMXaeO00
Dallas Fire-Rescue units suppress a house fire on January 20, 2022. (credit: Chopper 11)

According to initial reports from the 911 caller, smoke was seen coming from inside the home, and a vehicle in the driveway caused them to believe someone might have still been inside.

When firefighters arrived, they began rescue and suppression operations. Within a short time, they pulled an elderly man in his 70s from the home. He was immediately transferred to an ambulance, where medics began life-saving measures while taking him to a local hospital.

It was later reported that the man died from his injuries. DFR Fire Investigators discovered that four family members lived at the home, but only the man was present when the fire began. At least one of the three cats in the home perished as well, but a dog was able to escape safely.

Investigators said that due to the extensive damage to the home, they could not determine where the fire began or what started it. The cause will therefore be listed as undetermined.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Two children dead after overnight house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two children are dead after an overnight house fire in Eastpoint. Officials said the parents and two other children made it out alive. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 1 a.m. Friday. A caller said a neighbor’s house was engulfed in flames.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WFXR

One dead in Saturday morning house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A structure fire on Saturday morning resulted in a fatality. According to the Danville Fire Department, crews arrived at 1819 Glenn Street just after 8:30 a.m. As they arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. Crews entered the home and immediately found a victim in the front room. That person […]
DANVILLE, VA
fox4news.com

2 homes catch fire in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas - High winds caused a fire to spread overnight in a Fort Worth neighborhood. The fire started around midnight at a home near Altamesa Boulevard and Woodway Drive on the city’s south side. That home was heavily damaged. The wind then blew embers from that house...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

2 sisters dead following house fire in SC

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — Two children are dead following a house fire in Aiken County. At 4:15 a.m., authorities responded to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street in Jackson following a house fire with entrapment. After the fire was extinguished, the children were found dead in their bedrooms. According to the coroner, […]
JACKSON, SC
CBS DFW

Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Injured In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.com) – Fort Worth Police said on Sunday, January 16 that a shooting at a “large gathering” left one dead and several injured. Police said they were dispatched to the 4200 block of Glen Abbey Dr. in reference to a shooting call. There, the officers found an adult male victim inside the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators found that multiple other victims of the shooting have been found at area hospitals. Neither the number of victims nor their conditions were available. During the course of their investigation, police said they determined that a “disturbance erupted” at “a large gathering at a residence” and an unknown suspect began firing shots. The case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Children Who Died In Sulphur Springs House Fire Identified

On Thursday, January 20, at 3:52 am, the Sulphur Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire on South Moore Street that claimed the life of two small children. The two female victims were Heaven Lee, age three, and Hayden Lee, age one. This fire investigation is still ongoing with...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Medics#Hospital#911#Dallas Fire Rescue
Vicksburg Post

Early morning house fire leaves Vicksburg woman dead, injures second occupant

An early morning house fire on Wednesday left one person dead and another seriously injured. Opal Owens, 89, suffered second-and third-degree burns on 100 percent of her body and after efforts to save her by a multi-agency response, she was pronounced dead at the scene Vicksburg Fire Department Chief Craig Danczyk said.
VICKSBURG, MS
Fox 19

Coroner: Three dead in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio, (WXIX) - Three people are dead after a fire engulfed a home in Brown County early Friday morning. The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. at the 7400 block of Gardner Road, according to Brown County sheriff’s dispatch. When deputies arrived on the scene, they say...
ABC Big 2 News

Community reacts to deadly house fire in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One juvenile is dead after a fire at a mobile home broke out in Midland, leaving a family and the surrounding community devastated. Tragedy struck the area of South County Road 1226, after a fire broke out in the neighborhood. Some community members were willing to speak on the situation but requested […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man Dead, Woman In Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Tree In Sauganash

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 33-year-old man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a crash in the Sauganash neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police said the driver was speeding in the 4000 block of West Peterson Avenue when he lost control of car and crashed into a tree around 3:15 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. A 32-year-old female passenger was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One Person Is Dead, Another Critically Injured After An Explosion At W.R. Meadows In Hampshire

By Sabrina Franza HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) — Authorities said at least one person is dead and another is in critical condition following an explosion at a factory on Friday in the Village of Hampshire, located in Kane County. It happened on the 300 block of Industrial Drive at W.R. Meadows, a factory that manufactures asphalt and concrete products. The two workers were cleaning the top of a tank with items used to make products when the explosion occurred. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza reported two employees were cleaning a tank that holds an unknown chemical. When it exploded, Nancy Markham heard the whole thing from...
HAMPSHIRE, IL
NBC Connecticut

2 Pets Dead After Meriden House Fire

Two pets are presumed dead and a single-family home is considered to be a total loss after a fire in Meriden Friday night. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Evergreen Lane at approximately 5:40 p.m. Arriving crews said they saw heavy fire showing from the back of the home, extending to the front.
MERIDEN, CT
WSJM

Man Dead In Niles Township House Fire

A 79-year-old man is dead following a house fire in Niles Township on Tuesday. The Niles Township Fire Department says it responded to the scene in the 3100 block of South Third Street around 1:15 p.m. on a report of a structure fire. The smoke was first spotted coming from the eves of the home by a Berrien County Road Department employee working in the area. He knocked on the door with no answer several times while the fire department was responding, but was not able to enter. Firefighters arrived and entered the home to find the homeowner deceased in the living room. The fire was put out and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called in to investigate. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
NILES, MI
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After House Fire in Plainfield

One person has died after a house fire in Plainfield on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a four-family home on Sachem Drive in the Central Village section of Plainfield around 3 a.m. and began evacuating residents and putting out the fire. Once the fire was suppressed, one person...
PLAINFIELD, CT
sftimes.com

“Horrific”: NYC apartment fire leaves 19 dead

New York recorded its most fatal fire in over three decades on Sunday when a blaze hit a Bronx apartment building, leaving at least 19 victims – including nine children – dead, AP News reported. The number of deaths was confirmed by Mayor Eric Adams’ senior adviser Stefan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJBF

Two children dead following house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — Two children are dead following a house fire in Aiken County. On Sunday, January 9 at 4:15 a.m., authorities responded to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street in Jackson following a house fire with entrapment. After the fire was extinguished, the children were found dead in their bedrooms. […]
JACKSON, SC
CNN

CNN

841K+
Followers
127K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy