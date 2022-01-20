ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shots Fired At Car On Edens Expressway; Lanes Shut Down For Hours

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the evening commute, all...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnky.com

Car engulfed in flames after three car collision shuts down multiple lanes on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday night around 6:30p.m. a car fully broke into flames after hitting two other drivers on I-65 near exit 26. Witness Chuck Preston said he watched the car that caught on fire instigated the crash, flying down the interstate trying to squeeze between the two other drivers. By the time authorities arrived the car was ablaze with no one inside.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs 2
northeastnews.net

Fatality homeless camp fire shuts down I-70.

The westbound Lanes of I-70 closed at 18th Street, just before the Benton curve, due to a fatality homeless fire under a highway overpass. Upon arrival, they found a large structure 7nder the bridge that was ablaze. The impacted overpass crosses the railroad tracks that run east and west, just before Crossing Truman Road to the east.
BENTON, MO
WMBB

Walton County car fire shuts down westbound lane of I-10

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One westbound lane of I-10 was shut down near mile marker 93 due to a car fire Saturday morning, According to Walton County Fire Rescue. Walton County Fire Rescue, Argyle VFD, and Ponce de Leon VFD responded to the scene. According to Walton County Fire Rescue, no one was injured. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WRDW-TV

House fire shuts down lanes on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Monday morning just off of Wrightsboro Road. Crews responded to a home in the 3500 block of Wrightsboro Road, near the intersection of Old Barton Chapel Road, just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Fire crews shut...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

LMPD: Car shot at on Watterson Expressway near Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was injured Saturday night after a car was shot at on the Watterson Expressway. The vehicle was shot at around 9:15 p.m. on the entrance ramp to Interstate 264 west at Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. No one in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KCTV 5

I-70 shut down indefinitely after deadly fire

A major closure is slowing down rush hour tonight. It will likely spill into Friday morning, too. The fire burned so hot that the Missouri Department of Transportation had to be called out to check the structural integrity of the bridge. Until MoDOT gives its approval, all westbound I-70 traffic into the city is being diverted onto the 18th Street exit just south of the scene.
ACCIDENTS
SFist

Sunday Links: Deadly Four-Car Crash Shuts Down Eastbound I-80 Lanes in East Bay

A multi-car accident caused massive delays along I-80 in San Pablo this morning. CHP reported the Sunday morning crash involved four vehicles that left one man dead; the now-deceased driver of the transit van was traveling on eastbound I-80 near San Pablo Dam Road when they reportedly lost control and hit the center divider wall at about 6:14 a.m. — the van eventually stopped while facing oncoming traffic, which caused three other cars to strike the vehicle. [Chronicle]
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Street Racing Crash Shuts Down Westbound Lanes On Bay Bridge

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three westbound lanes on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge were blocked early Thursday after two cars racing across the structure triggered a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was first reported at 5:07 a.m. just west of Treasure Island. Impact of the collision spread debris across the upper deck, forcing the shutdown of three westbound lanes. At 6:21 a.m., the commute across the bridge was taking nearly an hour from the MacArthur Maze to San Francisco with traffic crawling along at 4 mph. At 6:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened but the massive backup heading into San Francisco Bay would take hours to clear. The CHP was advising drivers to take alternate routes across the Bay by taking the San Mateo Bridge or the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Investigators said two cars were racing across the bridge and caused a collision involving a box truck with two other vehicles. The cars involved in the street racing reportedly fled the scene. There was no immediate word on injuries or any other details about the crash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DFW Community News

I-35W briefly shut down due to vehicle fire

Southbound I-35W south of FM 407 in Argyle was closed for a time early Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle fire. Emergency units from the Flower Mound Fire Department and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — formerly the Argyle Fire District — responded to the call around 12:15 p.m., according to the ESD. The southbound lanes were shut down because of the fire.
ARGYLE, TX
cbslocal.com

No Injuries After Shooting Reported On Edens Expressway Near Touhy

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a report of a shooting late Thursday morning on the Edens Expressway near Touhy Avenue. Police said no injuries were reported in the shooting, which was reported in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Touhy. A witness told CBS 2...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Semi-Trailer Rollover Crash Shuts Down NB Turnpike Lanes In Davie

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A semi-trailer rolled over overnight causing the shutdown of all northbound lanes on the Turnpike in Broward County. It happened at around 5 a.m. near Davie Road and State Road 91. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi crashed into a vehicle that had just collided with a box truck. Authorities said a car and a small box truck had collided before the semi crashed into the car that had apparently made a u-turn from the center lane. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. As of 10 a.m., three lanes had reopened.
DAVIE, FL
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major propane leak when car hits valve; Route 209 shut down for hours

KERHONKSON – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a one-car crash on Route 209 in the vicinity of the Dollar General store in Kerhonkson at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in which a vehicle struck a utility pole, a fence, and a valve to an underground propane tank that caused a significant propane leak.
KERHONKSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy