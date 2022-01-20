76ers' Seth Curry: Questionable vs. Clips

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry will be inactive after Philadelphia's guard was ruled out with an ankle ailment. In a challenging spot against a Clippers' unit ranked sixth in defensive rating, Isaiah Joe will make the start at the two for Philly.
Joe will start Friday's contest against the Clippers, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports. With Seth Curry (ankle) sidelined, Joe makes his first start of the season. In the six games that he's seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Isaiah Joe is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Joe will make his second career start after Seth Curry was ruled out against the Clippers. In a difficult spot against a Los Angeles' team allowing a 107.4 defensive rating, our models project Joe to score 17.3 FanDuel points.
There are no players in the NBA like Joel Embiid or Seth Curry. This is practically self-evident with Embiid, a 7-footer with an endless bag of tricks. For Curry, a 31-year-old former G League player who’s built upon an impressive postseason last year, it’s perhaps less obvious. The...
