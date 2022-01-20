ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Penguins' Louis Domingue: Surfaces on IR

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Domingue (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Now that Casey...

www.cbssports.com

KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
abc23.com

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins made it interesting last night but they remained red hot with a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. It looked like it would be a waltz for the Pens after 3 first period goals had the Pens up 3-1. Sidney Crosby had a wicked backhand goal and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Surprise IR addition

Zucker (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports. Now that he's on IR, Zucker will be sidelined until next Thursday against the Kraken at a minimum. Zach Aston-Reese or Danton Heinen will likely get the first crack at replacing Zucker in the lineup Thursday against Ottawa.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Surfaces on IR

Smith (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Friday. Smith is expected to return to practice next week so this move doesn't really affect his return timeline. The veteran netminder has appeared in just six games this season, going 2-2-1 with a 3.76 GAA.
NHL
Yardbarker

Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira: Surfaces on IR

Khaira (back) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Monday on Saturday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Khaira has averaged 13:00 of ice time and lit the lamp once over his last nine appearances. His retroactive injured reserve placement will allow him to return as soon as Monday's game against Colorado, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Surfaces on COVID-19 list

Mayo was placed in COVID-19 protocols and will not play Saturday against the Rangers. Mayo is averaging 20:50 of ice time with five points through 34 games this season. The rookie blueliner will miss at least Saturday's tilt with the Rangers and possibly longer. Kyle Capobianco could suit up in his absence.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Surfaces on IR

Oshie (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 16 on Thursday. Now that he's on IR, Oshie will miss the Capitals' next two games at a minimum. Garnet Hathaway will likely continue to skate in a top-six role until Oshie, who's picked up 13 points through 18 contests this campaign, is ready to return.
