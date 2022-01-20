Penguins' Louis Domingue: Surfaces on IR

Khaira (back) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Monday on Saturday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Khaira has averaged 13:00 of ice time and lit the lamp once over his last nine appearances. His retroactive injured reserve placement will allow him to return as soon as Monday's game against Colorado, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO