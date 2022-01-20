Penguins' Louis Domingue: Surfaces on IR

The Boston Bruins weren’t happy about the hit form Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway that injured Brad Marchand. Bruce Cassidy called it “cheap” and David Pastrnak said he thought it was “dirty.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
The Pittsburgh Penguins made it interesting last night but they remained red hot with a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. It looked like it would be a waltz for the Pens after 3 first period goals had the Pens up 3-1. Sidney Crosby had a wicked backhand goal and...
Zucker (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports. Now that he's on IR, Zucker will be sidelined until next Thursday against the Kraken at a minimum. Zach Aston-Reese or Danton Heinen will likely get the first crack at replacing Zucker in the lineup Thursday against Ottawa.
Smith (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Friday. Smith is expected to return to practice next week so this move doesn't really affect his return timeline. The veteran netminder has appeared in just six games this season, going 2-2-1 with a 3.76 GAA.
Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
Khaira (back) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Monday on Saturday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Khaira has averaged 13:00 of ice time and lit the lamp once over his last nine appearances. His retroactive injured reserve placement will allow him to return as soon as Monday's game against Colorado, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rasmus Ristolainen made his return to Buffalo on Saturday for his first career game against the Sabres. Paul Hamilton has more on his return, plus some postgame thoughts on Buffalo’s 6-3 win over the Flyers:
Mayo was placed in COVID-19 protocols and will not play Saturday against the Rangers. Mayo is averaging 20:50 of ice time with five points through 34 games this season. The rookie blueliner will miss at least Saturday's tilt with the Rangers and possibly longer. Kyle Capobianco could suit up in his absence.
Oshie (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 16 on Thursday. Now that he's on IR, Oshie will miss the Capitals' next two games at a minimum. Garnet Hathaway will likely continue to skate in a top-six role until Oshie, who's picked up 13 points through 18 contests this campaign, is ready to return.
