Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited again Thursday

 2 days ago

David (foot) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com...

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
How the Rams beat the Buccaneers in Week 3 -- and how they'll try do it again in the playoffs

The NFC side of the 2022 NFL Playoff bracket is unique. Not only will the Divisional Round feature a pair of rematches, it’s two throwbacks to the exact same Sunday: Week 3. September 26 was the backdrop for a comeback win for the Green Bay Packers against the San Francisco 49ers in a sloppy, uneven game. It was also the setting for a statement-making home win from the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams, led by new acquisition Matthew Stafford, never trailed in a 34-24 victory that dealt the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers their first loss since November 2020.
So, we meet again. LA Rams vs Buccaneers: 3rd time in 2 years.

It has been 117 days since the LA Rams hosted the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the feeling is still the same. The last time these two teams faced off on the gridiron, the Rams won 34-24 in dominating fashion. That was in Week 3, a long time ago in NFL time measurements, and a lot has changed.
Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen And Tristan Wirfs Did Not Practice On Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) did not participate in practice on Thursday, per the team’s injury report. After both suffering their injuries in the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card weekend, it’s the second consecutive day of practice that both Jensen and Wirfs have missed out on this week. It now seemingly puts their availability for Sunday in serious jeopardy. Jensen was able to return to last week’s game, and while Wirfs also made a return, it only lasted one series where he clearly did not look 100 percent.
Packers’ embarrassing gaffe on game-ending 49ers FG will piss off Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers lost in absolutely brutal fashion, immediately shifting their attention from chasing a Super Bowl title to trying to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The game-shifting moment of the evening was a special teams play where nobody expected any fireworks to happen. Up one touchdown and punting from their own end zone, the Packers botched a routine punt that was deflected and returned for a touchdown by the San Francisco 49ers defense.
