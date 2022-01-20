Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited again Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) did not participate in practice on Thursday, per the team’s injury report. After both suffering their injuries in the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card weekend, it’s the second consecutive day of practice that both Jensen and Wirfs have missed out on this week. It now seemingly puts their availability for Sunday in serious jeopardy. Jensen was able to return to last week’s game, and while Wirfs also made a return, it only lasted one series where he clearly did not look 100 percent.

