Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: DNP Thursday

 2 days ago

Perriman (hip) did not practice Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The wide receiver remained unavailable for practice Thursday after also...

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Gets in limited work Thursday

Bernard (hip/knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Despite having a cap on his reps in back-to-back sessions to begin the week, Bernard is the third biggest question mark in the Buccaneers backfield. Leonard Fournette has practiced both days this week but still is on IR due to a strained hamstring, while Ronald Jones was absent both days as he tends to an ankle injury. The team has until 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to bring back Fournette to the active roster, but if he and Jones can't suit up Sunday versus the Rams, Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn likely will share the RB load this weekend, assuming Bernard is active.
Buccaneers’ Ryan Jensen And Tristan Wirfs Did Not Practice On Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (ankle) and tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) did not participate in practice on Thursday, per the team’s injury report. After both suffering their injuries in the team’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card weekend, it’s the second consecutive day of practice that both Jensen and Wirfs have missed out on this week. It now seemingly puts their availability for Sunday in serious jeopardy. Jensen was able to return to last week’s game, and while Wirfs also made a return, it only lasted one series where he clearly did not look 100 percent.
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited again Thursday

David (foot) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The linebacker has opened the week with consecutive limited efforts at practice. David's ability to participate both days bodes well for his chances to play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup with the Rams, though his status at Friday's practice will provide a clearer indication of his availability.
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Limited practice Thursday

Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The cornerback was estimated as a non-participant at Wednesday's walk-through but was able to log a limited practice Thursday. Murphy-Bunting missed the Buccaneers' wild-card win over the Eagles with a hamstring issue, but his participation Thursday is a step in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional-round contest versus the Rams.
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Practicing again Thursday

Fournette (hamstring) was spotted participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Since Fournette remains on injured reserve and not an official member of the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers don't have to disclose the extent of his participation, though his presence on the field is a promising sign for what's expected to be the team's most rigorous practice session of the week. Head coach Bruce Arians may provide more information on whether Fournette is trending toward playing in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams following the team's practices Thursday and Friday, but if not, clarity on the running back's status should come no later than the 4 p.m. ET deadline Saturday for Tampa Bay to make roster moves. If the Bucs elect not to activate Fournette this week, Giovani Bernard (hip/knee) and Ke'Shawn Vaughn would likely split work out of the backfield once again, just as they did in the wild-card win over the Eagles. Meanwhile, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times notes that Ronald Jones (ankle) has ditched his walking boot, but Jones will still face an uphill battle to gain clearance for Sunday's game.
Packers’ embarrassing gaffe on game-ending 49ers FG will piss off Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers lost in absolutely brutal fashion, immediately shifting their attention from chasing a Super Bowl title to trying to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The game-shifting moment of the evening was a special teams play where nobody expected any fireworks to happen. Up one touchdown and punting from their own end zone, the Packers botched a routine punt that was deflected and returned for a touchdown by the San Francisco 49ers defense.
