Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: DNP Thursday

Fournette (hamstring) was spotted participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Since Fournette remains on injured reserve and not an official member of the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers don't have to disclose the extent of his participation, though his presence on the field is a promising sign for what's expected to be the team's most rigorous practice session of the week. Head coach Bruce Arians may provide more information on whether Fournette is trending toward playing in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams following the team's practices Thursday and Friday, but if not, clarity on the running back's status should come no later than the 4 p.m. ET deadline Saturday for Tampa Bay to make roster moves. If the Bucs elect not to activate Fournette this week, Giovani Bernard (hip/knee) and Ke'Shawn Vaughn would likely split work out of the backfield once again, just as they did in the wild-card win over the Eagles. Meanwhile, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times notes that Ronald Jones (ankle) has ditched his walking boot, but Jones will still face an uphill battle to gain clearance for Sunday's game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO