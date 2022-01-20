U of I Board of Trustees approves library plan

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved on Thursday the first phase of the University Library’s building project.

Phase One of the project will transform the current Undergraduate Library into a facility that will house the University Archives, the Illinois History and Lincoln Collections and the Rare Book and Manuscript Library. $50 million in construction funds were raised for the project through campus support, fundraising and internal allocations. Phase One is expected to be completed in 2024.

“This is an important and exciting step in our university’s ability to support scholars and students,” said UIUC Chancellor Robert Jones. “Moving forward with this facility really allows us to do what is necessary to ensure irreplaceable rare and archival materials will be available and accessible for scholarship and research for generations to come.”

The Undergraduate Library will remain open through the end of the Spring 2022 semester. Services provided at the library will be integrated into the Main Library, Grainger Engineering Library Information center, Funk ACES Library and other units around campus by the start of classes in the Fall of 2022.

Future phases of of the project will see the redevelopment of the 100-year-old Main Library building.

