ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

U of I Board of Trustees approves library plan

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJVvF_0drMXH4h00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved on Thursday the first phase of the University Library’s building project.

Phase One of the project will transform the current Undergraduate Library into a facility that will house the University Archives, the Illinois History and Lincoln Collections and the Rare Book and Manuscript Library. $50 million in construction funds were raised for the project through campus support, fundraising and internal allocations. Phase One is expected to be completed in 2024.

“This is an important and exciting step in our university’s ability to support scholars and students,” said UIUC Chancellor Robert Jones. “Moving forward with this facility really allows us to do what is necessary to ensure irreplaceable rare and archival materials will be available and accessible for scholarship and research for generations to come.”

The Undergraduate Library will remain open through the end of the Spring 2022 semester. Services provided at the library will be integrated into the Main Library, Grainger Engineering Library Information center, Funk ACES Library and other units around campus by the start of classes in the Fall of 2022.

Future phases of of the project will see the redevelopment of the 100-year-old Main Library building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

School district breaks silence on plan to extend school day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After news surfaced Friday morning that the Champaign teachers union is thinking about walking off the job, the school board for the first time detailed a sticking point in contract negotiations: a plan to extend the school day for elementary school students. A statement posted to the district website said the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign teachers to discuss possibility of strike

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After multiple tips, WCIA has confirmed members of the Champaign Federation of Teachers will vote Wednesday on whether to give the union authorization to call a strike if demands are not met by Champaign Schools. A source familiar with the situation who asked to remain unnamed citing fear that identifying them […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UIUC community mourns loss of former dean

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I is mourning the loss of a beloved dean. Former dean Clarence Shelley died. He took on a number of roles over the years, from dean of students, to special assistant to the chancellor. He played a major role in “Project 500,” which was the university’s first big […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Urbana, IL
Government
WCIA

Village may add license plate readers

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet police want to be the latest area department to add license place readers to its crime-fighting tool-belt. Police chief Mike Metzler has applied for grant money to buy nine of the devices. They would cost $2,500 per reader per year. Metzler said if he can’t get the grant money, he’ll […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Secretary of State facilities to reopen Jan. 24

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White confirmed on Thursday that all Secretary of State departments and driver services facilities will reopen for in-person business on Jan. 24 as previously announced. SOS departments have been closed since Jan. 3 as Illinois experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases. White hoped to reopen on Jan. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Danville HS changes policy for athletic events due to COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville High School is having some changes when it comes to athletic events and activities… According to Danville High School Athletic Director Mark Bacys, all events and activities will be limited to three spectators per participant. Bacys said each player or participant will be given three tickets to hand out to […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County State’s Attorney hosts blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright took a break from the court room to host a blood drive on Thursday. Wright partnered with ImpactLife to host his blood drive. ImpactLife has been leading with the public to donate as blood shortages are affecting healthcare providers at every angle. Most blood types […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urbana University#Engineering#U Of I#The University Library#The University Archives#The Illinois History#Lincoln Collections#Uiuc#The Undergraduate Library#Aces Library
WCIA

Snowflake scavenger hunt with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – There’s no snow on the ground across most of central Illinois… But you could find some snowflakes hanging from trees. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is having a scavenger hunt. They’ve hidden 40 uniquely-painted snowflakes throughout the county. Each one comes with historic and nature-themed fun facts. It all started […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

County to move forward on moving sheriff’s office

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to getting out of its run-down headquarters. The county board Thursday night, in a 16-5 vote, gave County Executive Darlene Kloeppel the OK to purchase the County Plaza building at 102 East Main Street for $2 million. There was no immediate word […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Eastlawn Elementary School to close on Friday due to COVID-19

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Another school is closing… Superintendent Scott Woods said the Eastlawn Elementary School will be closed on Friday due to a high rate of COVID-19 cases within the Eastlawn population. The school will reopen on Monday. Woods said since this is one out-of-school day, they will not shift to remote learning. Instead, […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Police Chief announces his retirement

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana police chief Bryant Seraphin is taking off his badge for the last time in March. Seraphin said, “When I started this 27 and a half years ago I simply wanted to catch bad guys.” Flash forward almost 30 years and Seraphin’s mindset changed. “It was about trying and not fully […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCIA

New task force working to address mental health

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “The ultimate goal is to get those with mental illness the help they need before they even have contact with law enforcement in the first place,” Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said. While that’s their goal, it’s still a work in progress. People across the state and in Central Illinois struggle […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Oakland Schools close for 2 days due to staff shortages

OAKLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — Oakland School District posted to Facebook on Wednesday, letting people know that all schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to staff shortages. School officials said extracurricular activities such as practices and games will go on as scheduled because this is a staffing issue and not a student attendance […]
OAKLAND, IL
WCIA

Popular food truck opens storefront in Illini Union

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A popular food truck or “trailer” in Champaign-Urbana has just found a permanent home. Today’s grand opening saw a massive line wrapping around the new storefront. “Just BEE Acai” is now open for business inside the Illini Union in Urbana. Their menu is full of healthy food options like fruit smoothie […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

School district reports phone, internet issues

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville public schools reported Friday morning they were having telephone and internet outages at schools and administrative offices. “We are working to get it resolved as quickly as possible,” a statement on the district’s Facebook page said. If you reach out to the district Friday morning, you may get a delayed […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

New Concussion innovation

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — There are a number of ways someone can be affected by a concussion. Student-athletes have been a big concern because they can have a lot of long-lasting impacts on a person’s developing brain. Pediactrict doctor at OSF in Peoria Adam Cross said, “It can be anything from poor performance in school, poor […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

OSFM encourages firefighters to schedule screenings to reduce risk of cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is joining forces with the Firefighter Cancer Support Network and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to raise awareness about the increased risk of cancer amongst firefighters. Firefighter-occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service. According […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Police chief to retire in March

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana is the latest Central Illinois city to search for a new police chief after chief Bryant Seraphin announced his retirement on Thursday. Serpahin will step down on March 25. He’s been with Urbana Police for 27 years and has been chief since 2018. He became interim chief upon the retirement […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police department awarded more than $500,000 for community response program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department has been awarded $532,492 from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Community Response Network (CRN) program. It’s an initiative to reduce stress on the police force, create a community mental health program and relieve the healthcare and judicial systems of unnecessary intervention. The CRN is a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy