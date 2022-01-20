ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee made trains to be sold to Nigerian government

 2 days ago
Passenger trains made in Milwaukee's Century City will be sold and sent to Lagos, Nigeria as part of a new deal between the two cities.

Lagos is the 18th largest city in the world with 14.8 million citizens, according to Newsweek.

Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey made the announcement on Jan. 20. He said that earlier in the week lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the Talgo manufacturing site in Century City.

The trains will be built at Century City. The press release did not mention how many passenger train cars would be built or any other details of the deal.

These trains will be part of the Red Line, which is West Africa's first operational metro system, according to the press release.

