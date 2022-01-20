ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US allows Baltic states to send American-made weapons to Ukraine as Russian tensions grow: report

By Callie Patteson
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009eDM_0drMVhTN00
As tensions between Russia, the US and NATO continue to grow, the US is allowing Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to dispatch American-made weapons to Ukraine. AP

The United States will permit Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to dispatch American-made weapons to Ukraine amid growing tensions between Moscow, Washington and NATO, according to a new report.

The three Baltic states, all of whom are members of the Atlantic alliance, will be able to redirect Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger air-defense systems to help the Kiev government, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited US officials.

Additionally, the US plans to give Ukraine five Russian-made Mi-17 transport helicopters, which were being repaired in the Eastern European country and were originally intended for Afghanistan’s military. Congress has reportedly been notified of the decision.

“The United States and its allies and partners are standing together to expedite security assistance to Ukraine,” a State Department spokesman told the Journal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hOYt_0drMVhTN00
The UK also announced it would also be supplying Ukraine with military weapons in the face of growing Russian aggression.

“We are in close touch with our Ukrainian partners and our NATO Allies on this and are utilizing all available security cooperation tools to help Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman declined to provide further details on the shipments from Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

The decision comes just days after the United Kingdom announced it would also be supplying Ukraine with military weapons, including short-range anti-tank missiles and additional British troops.

In announcing the move, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace cited “legitimate and real cause for concern” over Russia’s growing forces along the border of Ukraine, where Moscow has amassed roughly 100,000 troops.

On Thursday, Russia attempted to flip the narrative, accusing Western nations of planning “provocations” against Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said allegations of a Russian attack on Ukraine are a “cover for staging large-scale provocations of their own, including those of military character.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2CpA_0drMVhTN00
Biden said the US would impose “severe” economic sanctions if Russia crosses the Ukrainian border.

“They may have extremely tragic consequences for the regional and global security,” she said, according to the Associated Press.

Due to the military buildup, many fear Russia will invade Ukraine after weeks pushing the US and NATO to block the country from joining the European alliance.

On Wednesday, US President Biden appeared to say that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will move forward with military action, and ultimately “prevail.”

“My guess is he will move in, he has to do something,” Biden said during his first solo press conference of 2022.

“I think, as usual, he’s going to …,” Biden later said before pausing for several seconds.

“I probably shouldn’t go any further,” he finally said. “I think we will hurt him badly.”

Biden has vowed to implement “severe” economic sanctions if Russia invades. However, he appeared to suggest during the press conference that a “minor incursion” by Moscow would result in a less emphatic punishment.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and then we end up having a fight about what to do and what not do, etc.,” Biden said. “But if they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the force they’ve massed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Z12r_0drMVhTN00
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Biden for suggesting that a “minor incursion” by Moscow would result in a less emphatic punishment.

“I’ve already shipped over $600 million worth of sophisticated equipment, defensive equipment to the Ukrainians,” Biden added later in his presser. “The cost of going into Ukraine in terms of the physical loss of life for the Russians — and they’ll, they’ll be able to prevail over time, but it’s going to be heavy. It’s going to be real. It’s going to be consequential.”

Thursday morning, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky shot back at Biden in a tweet saying, “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power.”

The White House has since attempted to clarify Biden’s remarks, insisting on severe punishments if Russia moves forward with military action in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGmcU_0drMVhTN00
Biden later clarified his “minor incursion” comment, stating that Putin understands that “Russia will pay a heavy price” for a Ukrainian invasion.

“I’ve been absolutely clear with President Putin,” the president said at the start of a White House meeting on infrastructure. “He has no misunderstanding. If any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion.

“It will be met with [a] severe and coordinated economic response that I’ve discussed in detail with our allies as well as laid out very clearly for President Putin,” Biden added. “But there is no doubt — let there be no doubt at all — that if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Britain warns Putin and Xi: West will stand up to 'dictatorship'

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that its allies would stand together to fight for democracy against dictatorships that it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War. Speaking in Australia, British Foreign Secretary...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...
POLITICS
Reuters

Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

SOFIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria decides on its defence plans in coordination with its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday after Russia said its security demands included that NATO forces leave Bulgaria and Romania. Concern is running high in the West...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic States#Government Of Ukraine#American#Russian#Nato#The Wall Street Journal#Eastern European#Congress#State Department#Ukrainian#British#Defense#Western#Foreign Ministry
The Independent

Why would Russia invade Ukraine?

With 100,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Antony Blinken, the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia will be ‘punished’ if troops are sent into Ukraine – No 10

Russia will be “punished” if the country pushes ahead with any “destabilising action” in Ukraine Downing Street has warned.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding last-ditch talks with Russian diplomats in Switzerland on Friday in a bid to avert a conflict on Ukraine’s border, where Moscow has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops.Number 10 said if Russian President Vladimir Putin launches an offensive, there will be a “package of sweeping measures” launched by the UK and its allies against the Kremlin.Earlier, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Mr Putin he must “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk...
POLITICS
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
POLITICS
CBS News

Baltic nations to send missiles to Ukraine with U.S. support

The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv's escalating tensions with Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet Saturday that Washington saluted the three NATO...
MILITARY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy