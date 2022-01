Locators are a vital aspect of any plumbing repair since they improve safety and save time by reducing delays. They locate issue spots in plumbing infrastructure fast and correctly. They also locate other utilities that may be intertwined with underground plumbing to prevent accidents, say gas leaks. Granted, such benefits are pretty obvious when it comes to locating. Some other benefits, however, may not be obvious and only become important to you as a plumber when working. One of these is that locating gives you a greater sense of depth and direction. By knowing the direction and depth of a drain line, you can save time and avoid mishaps.

