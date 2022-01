To help meet the need for community healthcare workers in the state, Missouri managed care provider Healthy Blue will fund scholarships for 12 students to complete the Community Healthcare Worker course through Ozarks Technical Community College. Students who begin the class this semester are eligible for the scholarship. The Community Healthcare Worker course starts on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and lasts 16 weeks. The class meets every Wednesday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Students in rural communities have the option for remote learning via video conferencing.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO