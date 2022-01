Pre-departure Covid tests for travellers arriving in England are to be scrapped, Boris Johnson has announced, in a major boost for the beleaguered travel industry.In a Commons statement, the Prime Minister said the Omicron variant is now so prevalent in the country that the measure is having limited impact on the spread of the disease.He told MPs the requirement for travellers to self-isolate on arrival until they receive a negative PCR test is also being dropped.Instead, the rules will revert to the system in place in October with travellers required to take a lateral flow test no later than the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO