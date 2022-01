The Nevada Hospital Association reported Wednesday that the state’s medical staffing levels remain in “crisis status” for the third consecutive week. “Clark County hospitals have formally requested staffing assistance from the Governor's office for the first time since the inception of the pandemic,” stated the association. “Many positions throughout southern hospitals are unstaffed daily as personnel are sick or forced to isolate themselves. There is no current timeline for governmental assistance to arrive.”

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO