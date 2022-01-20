ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Announces Landmark 100th Issue for Fan-Favorite Character

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics has released their April 2022 solicitations and hidden among the all new #1s (Zeb Wells and John Romita JR are relaunching Amazing Spider-Man with a new #1, plus several all-new X-Men series are arriving) and the crossovers (Thor and The Hulk are set to fight once again, is a...

#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe
