ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Fort Lee Police Converge On Car Burglary Quartet After Another Unlocked Vehicle Is Entered

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRNXx_0drMT3NG00
Fort Lee police Photo Credit: FLPD

Fort Lee police converged on a group of teenage out-of-towners – three of them from Newark – moments after they burglarized an unlocked vehicle before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

Sgt. David G. Tropea spotted the fleeing suspects in a white sedan at the intersection of Palisade Avenue and Bridle Way shortly after 4:30 a.m., Capt. Edward Young said.

Backups quickly joined him in securing all four of the occupants, Young said.

The Arcadian Way victim told police a motion sensor app on his cellphone alerted him to someone in his driveway.

Home security video showed the white sedan stopping in front of his home, Young said.

One of the four, identified as Makhi Johnson,19, of Newark, is seen getting into the victim’s unlocked car and then returning to the sedan, which drives off, the captain said.

Police charged Johnson with burglary. Charged with conspiracy to commit burglary along with him were Jerron Phillips, 18, and Rahim Sandifer Jr., 19, both also of Newark, and Zymirah Wash, 19, of Irvington.

Sandifer and Wash were released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Johnson and Phillips were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

“The Fort Lee Police Department midnight patrol division has been doing a great job protecting the residents of our borough in combating the current crime trend that is affecting most of our region,” Young said. “However, the officers cannot be on every block at every minute.

“We need everyone’s help in this,” the captain said.

Once again, he urged owners to lock their vehicles and take their keys and fobs no matter where they park or for how long.

******

GOTCHA! Palisades Park police said they nabbed a vehicle burglar from the borough early Thursday thanks to a resident’s quick call. READ MORE....

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

SEE: Jitney Bus Plows Into Paterson Apartment

UPDATE: Firefighters reported only minor injuries after a jitney collided with an SUV and slammed into a ground-floor apartment in Paterson overnight. City Wide Towing removed the bus on a flatbed after it knocked a fire hydrant off its base and crashed into the three-story building at the corner of Pearl and Summer streets around 2 a.m. Saturday.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Irvington, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Cars
City
Fort Lee, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Palisades Park, NJ
City
Hackensack, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Assaults PA Resident In Their Home: Police

A man broke into a central Pennsylvania home the day after Christmas and assaulted one of the residents, according to a release by police. Randall Earl Krammes II, 57, of Narvon, assaulted and threatened the resident on Dec. 26 just before 10 p.m., according to a release by police. Krammes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Sports Car Totaled In Bergen Garage Fire

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a Friday night garage fire off Route 17 in Wood-Ridge that totaled a performance sports car. The call came in from Hackensack Street off Anderson Avenue a minute before 6 p.m. Firefighters cut their way into the detached garage and extinguished the blaze, which destroyed a later-model...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old driver died after her vehicle struck a vacant building on Route 1 in Edison, authorities said. Diana Somarriba, of South Brunswick, sent her car into a building on the southbound side of Route 1 near Fox Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.
EDISON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Young
Daily Voice

Juvenile Shot In New Brunswick: Prosecutor

An unidentified juvenile was shot twice in Middlesex County, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 7:09 p.m. Thursday in the area of Throop Avenue and Redmond Street, according to county Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedan Overturns Outside Haworth School

A 24-year-old driver from Cresskill refused medical attention Friday afternoon after his sedan struck a parked vehicle and rolled outside Haworth Public School. Officer Kevin McKeary was directing traffic when he saw the Subaru sedan head west on Haworth Avenue through the Valley Road intersection, hit the Subaru SUV and land on its roof, Lt. Justin Fox said.
CRESSKILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Converge#Crime#Backups
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits To Fentanyl Distribution Charge

A Connecticut man has admitted to distributing fentanyl following a lengthy investigation by police in Hartford County, authorities announced. US Attorney Leonard Boyle announced that Rocky Hill resident Sean Thomas, age 32, has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

SUV Struck During Crash Slams Into Morris County Home

A car crashed into a parked SUV and caused it to slam into a Morris County home Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash near Morris Avenue and Crane Road in Mountain Lakes found the SUV pushed into the home’s garage just after 3:20 p.m., the local volunteer fire department said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
201K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy