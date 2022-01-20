ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Over $69K awarded to Kleberg - Kenedy County Toys for Tots

By Isamar Martinez
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
The Kleberg - Kenedy County Toys for Tots campaign received a major contribution on Thursday courtesy of the City of Kingville and organizers of the city's Ranch Hand Weekend events. Over $69,000 was awarded to the campaign.

"We live in the best community, Kingsville businesses come together, the people come together and I just think it shows that we have a community that is super supportive of the children and super supportive of the non-profits," said Toys for Tots Co-coordinator Stefanie Perryman.

Perryman says this funding has set up their campaign for success.

The Kleberg - Kenedy County Toys for Tots campaign served 1,800 children this past holiday season and expect this donation to help with the gift giving for the next few years.

Local woman reflects on segregation during MLK march

Brenda York lived through segregation during the 1960s when she had to go to a separate school and live in a different neighborhood because she's African American. Monday she attended the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March in Corpus Christi to honor the Civil Rights movement.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

