BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the countdown to kickoff already on, stores like Dash’s and Market in the Square have been getting ready for eager Bills shoppers for awhile. The general manager of Dash’s, Joe Catalano, said besides the floral arrangements, desserts, and Buffalo brews, they have a trick or two up their sleeves to […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO