Beijing city officials on Sunday said all two million residents of a neighbourhood where a small cluster of coronavirus cases was detected will be tested, less than two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics. China's cases constitute a tiny fraction of the massive surge in countries around the globe, with the highly contagious Omicron variant driving a fresh spike in infections. Still, multiple small outbreaks around China -- including in Beijing -- have tested its strict "zero Covid" policy, which authorities have pursued even as the rest of the world has gradually reopened. Local authorities have identified Fengtai district in southern Beijing as the epicentre of a cluster, with the number of cases in the capital totalling 43.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO