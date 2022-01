CHICAGO (CBS) – Video shows a silver car get plowed into by a red sport-utility vehicle and then go crashing into someone’s yard in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Behind the wheel of that silver car was a thief trying to steal it. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry caught up with the woman whose car got stolen. Brenda Hernandez said she left her Toyota Highlander running Friday morning because she ran back inside the house to grab the kids. But before she could make it down the stairs, she saw a man opening her car door. She yelled at the man,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO