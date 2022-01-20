ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect was out on bond for shooting flare gun at car in South Carolina when he allegedly killed UCLA student

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhOcO_0drMRGyi00

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WCBD) — Documents obtained by NBC News reveal that the man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in a Los Angeles furniture store was out on bond for an incident in Mount Pleasant during which he apparently fired a flare gun at a car, injuring a toddler in the back seat.

Shawn Laval Smith was arrested by the Pasadena Police Department Wednesday for the Jan. 13 murder of Brianna Kupfer. Investigators have not been able to identify any connection between the two, and believe the killing was at random.

Man with Charleston ties identified as suspect in fatal stabbing of UCLA student

Prior to living in California, Smith lived in Charleston. Court records show that Smith was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center over 10 times in as many years, with his most recent arrest being in November of 2019.

According to the indictment, Smith followed the victim from the Ravenel Bridge into Mount Pleasant because Smith believed the victim “tried to clip his car.” The men got into an argument at a stoplight, and the victim said that he tried to get away from Smith. Smith claimed he thought the victim was a threat, so he shot his flare gun at the car, which Smith acknowledged had a child in the back seat.

Smith was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center and bond was set at $50,000. He was released 10 days later after posting bail.

On Wednesday, an official at the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office told NBC News that the office was unaware Smith was out of state. The individual also said that no court dates had been set for Smith at that time.

As of Wednesday evening, a motion was filed for bond revocation. On Thursday, court records were updated to reflect a bond hearing for Smith scheduled to take place on Feb. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 13

Nestine Dreher
2d ago

Jail and no bond ,no plea ,no parole just long jail no way out .😷🏴‍☠️

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

2 North Carolina women face cruelty charges after lizards found in storage unit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina women are accused of intentionally depriving three lizards of food and abandoning them inside a storage unit, a sheriff’s office said. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Jamie Lee Sartin, 24, of Winston-Salem and Taylor Brianne Moore, 25, of Advance each face a charge of animal cruelty, the Winston-Salem […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Charleston, SC
State
California State
City
Pasadena, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

State Grand Jury issues slew of new indictments against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday a South Carolina Grand Jury has handed down a slew of charges against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh. The four indictments consist of 27 new charges against Murdaugh, including 21 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and six counts of computer crimes. Murdaugh has […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Flare Gun#Nbc News#Nexstar Media Inc#Streamin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UCLA
WBTW News13

Woman hurt in Wednesday night shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Darlington County Wednesday night, according to Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the area of McIver Road for shots fired, according to authorities. A woman told deputies shots were fired at her home from the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy