Norwalk city official accused of killing her tenant

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk city official was charged with murder after a man was found shot to death inside a home she owned.

Norwalk Police said Ellen Wink, 61, shot and killed her tenant Kurt Lametta, 54.

Officers were called to the home on Nelson Avenue for a disturbance just before noon Thursday. They found the Lametta with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Wink at the scene and charged her with murder. She was held on a $1 million bond and is due in court on Feb. 1.

Wink owned the home and Lametta was a tenant, according to police.

Wink is listed as Norwalk’s deputy Republican registrar of voters.

