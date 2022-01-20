ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk city official accused of killing her tenant

By Jenn Brink, Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfKwH_0drMQjLS00

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk city official was charged with murder after a man was found shot to death inside a home she owned.

Norwalk Police said Ellen Wink, 61, shot and killed her tenant Kurt Lametta, 54.

Officers were called to the home on Nelson Avenue for a disturbance just before noon Thursday. They found the Lametta with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Wink at the scene and charged her with murder. She was held on a $1 million bond and is due in court on Feb. 1.

Wink owned the home and Lametta was a tenant, according to police.

Wink is listed as Norwalk’s deputy Republican registrar of voters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Wethersfield on Tuesday

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A kidnapping suspect has been arrested in Wethersfield on Tuesday. Wethersfield police received information about a person with an active felony warrant out of West Hartford who was staying at Motel 6 on the Silas Deane Highway on Tuesday night. It was determined the wanted person was possibly armed with a […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Meriden police officers credited with helping man in need

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – During the freezing midnight shift on Saturday, two Meriden police officers went above and beyond their call of duty when they discovered a person in need. Officers Erika Garcia and Shelby Saleeba encountered a man who was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle at the Cumberland Farms on Broad Street, […]
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Man fatally struck by box truck in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Waterbury Wednesday morning. Police said the 68-year-old man was hit by a box truck at the intersection of East Main and North Elm streets just after 9:30 a.m. The victim, whose name has not yet been released by police, was taken to St. Mary’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Norwalk Hospital#Norwalk Police#Republican
WTNH

Man killed after hitting a tree, pole in Brooklyn Wednesday morning

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after hitting a pole in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning. State police said a man, identified as Michael Steele of Brooklyn, was driving southbound on Wauregan Road when he traveled off the road and struck a tree and telephone pole. The crash caused the car to roll over. […]
BROOKLYN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

500 bags of fentanyl, stolen firearm seized by New Britain PD

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Britain Police Department conducted an at-length investigation into the illegal sale of fentanyl in the city, which resulted in a seizure and arrest. On Jan. 21, a search warrant was conducted that led to the seizure of 500 bags of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of cocaine, evidence of packaging […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Police investigate catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — More catalytic converters are being stolen across the state from Cheshire to East Haven. It is something that has been escalating along with the price of precious metals. Cheshire Police said catalytic converters were taken from vehicles in a parking lot at Cheshire High School, located 525 South Main St., Chapman […]
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Coventry home

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man who was barricaded inside a home on South Street in Coventry Monday has been charged, according to state police. The situation began at 7:15 a.m. when police were serving four warrants on the man, two of which were felony warrants. That is when police said Anderson retreated back into […]
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH

West Hartford police warn of ‘check washing’ scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are getting more and more complaints about thieves stealing checks from mailboxes. West Hartford is the latest town warning residents about “check washing.” Scammers can empty your bank account before you even know something is wrong. You think when you drop a check in the mailbox, it will arrive […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Rocky Hill Police first in state to launch public safety app

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Rocky Hill Police Department launched a new mobile app to improve communications with residents. It’s the first department in Connecticut to use the public safety app called Atlas 1. If there is a crime in Rocky Hill, there’s now an app that will tell residents about it. “You don’t […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

WTNH

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy