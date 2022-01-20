ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Substitute teacher pay increase

fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Just this month, Montgomery County, .D.C. and Howard County's...

www.fox5dc.com

CBS San Francisco

COVID: Staffing Shortage Has Fremont Schools Desperate for Substitute Teachers

FREMONT (KPIX) — Like many Bay Area school districts coping with staffing shortages due to the omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases, Fremont is putting out a call for substitute teachers. The Fremont Unified School District is hardly alone in this. School systems far and wide are desperate for people to staff classrooms. So who, exactly, are they looking for? “We are looking for someone who has, in their core, a compassionate heart for kids,” said Fremont Unified Superintendent CJ Cammack. Cammack says the most important thing is being able to connect with students, and that doesn’t necessarily take experience. “It’s not a prerequisite to...
FREMONT, CA
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Senate Leaders on Governor’s Teacher Pay Increase Proposal

(Missourinet) Governor Parson wants the Legislature to pass a plan designed to boost starting pay for Missouri’s K-12 public school teachers. Parson is proposing to have the state provide 70-percent of the funds needed for districts to boost their base teacher salary to 38-thousand-dollars and the district would provide the remaining 30-percent. Missouri’s starting teacher pay of 25-thousand dollars has not been increased in about 16 years. State Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, a fellow Republican, says Missouri clearly has a need for more teachers.
MISSOURI STATE
foxwilmington.com

Pender County Schools votes to keep masks optional, raise pay for substitute teachers

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County School Board voted to keep masks optional in schools at its regular meeting Tuesday evening. The vote passed unanimously. “The board has diligently done everything it can to show that we want parents to have the right to make this decision themselves,” said Board Member Ken Smith. “So I’m thankful that our kids have the freedom to choose whether to wear a mask or not.”
PENDER COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Substitute teachers raise concerns as schools return amid record Covid cases

The substitute teachers set to shore up Ireland’s education system amid record Covid-19 cases say they are worried about whether their efforts will be enough to keep schools open.Trade unions have predicted that when schools reopen on Thursday, thousands of full-time teachers will be absent due to Covid-19.Ireland is experiencing record case numbers, but health officials and the Minister for Education Norma Foley have insisted schools are safe to return.Education officials and principals are hoping that relying on trainee teachers and replacements will be enough to avoid large-scale closures.But the Government has acknowledged that the coming weeks will bring fresh...
EDUCATION
#Substitute Teacher
abc17news.com

Columbia Board of Education approves temporary mask mandate, calendar changes and an increase in pay for some teachers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Board of Education signed off on Superintendent Brian Yearwood's temporary mask mandate during a special meeting Thursday morning. The board also approved changes to the district calendar that will have students out of classes until Wednesday to relieve overburdened staff. The board unanimously approved a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Daily Herald

Barrington District 220 hiking pay for substitutes as COVID surge leads to teacher absences

Barrington Community Unit District 220 is raising pay for substitute teachers to help ensure there are enough educators for each classroom. "The most pressing concern is staffing and our ability to staff and keep our teachers healthy ... so we can be able to open school every single day," Superintendent Robert Hunt said during this week's District 220 school board meeting.
BARRINGTON, IL
NewsBreak
Education
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia Educators, Students, and Families Applaud Move to Increase Teacher Pay

In a significant, necessary move to improve education throughout the Commonwealth, members of the Senate Education and Health Public Education Subcommittee voted to move forward SB157, Senator Ghazala Hashmi’s bill requiring teacher salaries to be at or above the national average. In a recent report, Virginia was found to be ranked 50th in the country for teacher pay. Additionally, the Commonwealth has been battling teacher shortage as the number of unfilled education positions has grown by nearly 62 percent over the past three years.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Parent posts corrections to grammar in ‘error filled’ school union letter

A letter from the president of a Virginia teachers union arguing for more stringent measures to stem the flow of Covid-19 was mocked on Twitter for its many grammatical errors. Parent Ellen Gallery marked up the letter and posted the heavily corrected version on Twitter, writing: “Hey [Virginia Education Association], are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break? My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”Ms Gallery marked up about 20 errors in the letter sent by Arlington Education Association President Ingrid Gant to Arlington Schools Superintendent...
EDUCATION
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County proposes vaccination requirement to enter restaurants and other establishments

Montgomery County proposes vaccination requirement to enter restaurants and other establishments. The Montgomery County Council will meet Tuesday to discuss a resolution that would adopt a COVID-19 county-vaccination requirement to enter bars, restaurants, fitness centers and other establishments. The Board of Health regulation was introduced on Jan. 11 following a recommendation by County Executive Marc Elrich.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

