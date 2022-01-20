ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Watch a Deep Dive w/Scott at 2pm Pacific Tomorrow (23 hours from now) @tannewt

By Scott
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Scott Friday, January 21st, on Adafruit YouTube or Twitch at 2pm Pacific. Join the Discord and ask to be added to the “Deep Divers” role to be notified of time changes or computer troubles. The plan is to discuss #CircuitPython2022 posts and go over ESP32-S3 and...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
jetbrains.com

A Deep Dive Into Space Dev Environments

In JetBrains Space, you can launch dev environments to work on your code remotely. A powerful, dedicated virtual machine will run a Docker container that has access to your project’s source code and provides backend components to your local code editor. You can use these remote machines to develop your software on, instead of using your local machine.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Wolf Moon: See the Full Moon Tonight

Full moon tonight! From The Old Farmer’s Almanac:. The full Wolf Moon rises on Monday, January 17, 2022. Learn more about when, where, and how to see the January full Moon!. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

Understanding Switch Bounce (and How to Debounce)

Switch bounce, the multiple physical contacts that can occur as a switch is engaged and finally comes to rest (think of a bouncing ball), is an issue that every electronics circuit designer has to contend with. This Digi-Key video looks at switch bounce and why it occurs and some of...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Why was the Amiga so awesome? #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Dave Poo 2 on YouTube takes a look at why the Commodore Amiga was just an awesome computer. This is from a hardware perspective and includes quotes from the designer, Jay Miner. The Jay Miner quotes are taken from 2 videos, listed below:. The History of the Commodore Amiga –...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2pm#Pacific#Circuitpython#Adafruit Youtube#Askpatrickw#Youtub#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: New Releases of MicroPython and CircuitPython and more! #Python #CircuitPython #ICYMI @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (which is out before this post). 9,300+ subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Python
The Drum

Deep Dive podcast: marketing and the metaverse

From the earliest gaming iterations of the metaverse, brands have always had a place in virtual spaces. Now, though, with the rise of the blockchain and consumer technology improvements, an interoperable and persistent virtual world lies on the horizon. But what do we need to do to ensure that the promise and potential of the metaverse is not adulterated and diluted, and that creators and users buy into web3.0 in a way that benefits the entire ecosystem?
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

macropopsicle – a cute open source two key macro-pad #Keyboards #CircuitPython @Hackaday

MacroPopsicle is a tasty two key macro-pad is perfect for use when you need a couple of keys and have a sweet novelty doing to. This treat is powered by an Adafruit QT Py, a couple of Cherry MX-style switches, some wires, and a handful of printed parts. It’s easily mapped using CircuitPython, edited in any text editor as the board appears as a USB drive.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Oooh our QT PY ESP32-S3 is up and running!

About a week ago we re-spun our ESP32-S2 QT Py into an ESP32-S3 version (the chips are very very similar but NOT drop in compatible!). we just got the PCBs in last night and threw one of these together. compared to the S2, the S3 adds a second core back, and adds BLE as well. while there is no arduino support yet, we do have preliminary CircuitPython support! good enough to test each pin, the analog inputs, i2c control of a display and even connect to wifi to grab some data. there’s still more to go but we’ve got the hardware in a state that’s good enough to try and order our first set of PCBs for assembly – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Fusion 360 Tutorial – Layer by Layer – Tusken Raider Prop via @ecken

In this tutorial we’ll take a look at making parametric tubes with threads using the coils feature in Fusion 360. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Smart temperature control with a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #Python @Hackaday @veeb1337

Heat-o-matic is a proportional integral derivative (PID) controller that will be used to run a home-made precision heater. PID is a fancy way of saying that the code plays a game of ‘Warmer’, ‘Colder’ to get something to a particular value (in our example, a particular temperature). The internet is littered with examples of these things, so it is primarily a didactic exercise that will use a few bits of code we’ve previously developed, and hopefully it will make us a little smarter along the way.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

MicroPython version 1.18 released #Python @micropython

The MicroPython dev team has announced MicroPython, v1.18! There were 335 commits since the last release on September 2021, so there were about 2.5 commits per day since then. This release of MicroPython sees a boost to the overall performance of the VM and runtime… Performance options are enabled on the esp32, mimxrt, rp2, stm32 and unix ports. For esp32 and mimxrt some code is also moved to RAM to further boost performance. On stm32, performance increases by about 20% for benchmarks that are heavy on name lookups, like misc_pystone.py and misc_raytrace.py. On esp32 performance can increase by 2-3x, and on mimxrt it is up to 6x.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Making Cobblestone Roads for Models Using Styrofoam

There are a number of ways of creating cobblestone/brick roads for use in dioramas, game terrain, and for scale model display stands. These days, lots of hobbyists are using plastic patterned rollers that you can buy or 3D print and press the stone design into sheets of thin sytrofoam. In...
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: Book of Boba Fett Edition

This week on the Adafruit Learning System, just a few guides get published, but they are good ones! Learn how to make a Tusken Chief Staff from the new Book of Boba Fett series, make a Neo Trinkey auto screen locker, and learn all about the tiny new Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 board.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

ATmega32u4 + CC3000 dev board prototype

Are folks still doing #TBT? anyways it’s thursday and these are quite a throwback (July 15, 2013). the TI CC3000 was the first ‘reasonably priced’ wifi module – at $10 a piece. yes, that was considered a good price as Espressif Systems did not exist yet. anyways, this chip had a built in tcp/ip stack (but no TLS from what we recall), and could do somewhat reasonable socket management. we had an idea for a feather-like board with a 32u4 and CC3000 so folks could make IoT projects. it would barely be able to send and receive sensor data. this eventually got scrapped because there just was not enough RAM and it was annoying to use, the successor became the M0 WiFi Feather a few years later.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy