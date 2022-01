The current run of inflation in the U.S. economy is putting pressure on household finances nationwide. The second half of 2021 saw several consecutive months of higher than usual price increases, reaching an overall 6.8% rate of inflation from November 2020 to November 2021. Wages have also grown in recent months but not at a rate fast enough to keep up with inflation, which is squeezing families’ budgets in key spending categories like housing, energy, transportation, and food.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO