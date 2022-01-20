ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating drops to 43%, lowest of his presidency

By Jason Lange
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RObUT_0drMQ75D00

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to the lowest level of his presidency this week as Americans appeared exhausted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic toll, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

The national poll, conducted Jan. 19-20, found that 43% of U.S. adults approved of Biden's performance in office, while 52% disapproved and the rest were not sure. The prior week's poll had put Biden at a 45% approval rating and 50% disapproval.

After holding above 50% in his first months in office, Biden's popularity began dropping in mid-August as COVID-19 deaths surged across the country and the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed.

The ongoing slump in Biden's popularity is ringing alarm bells in his party, with Democrats worried dissatisfaction could cost them their congressional majorities in Nov. 8 elections. If Republicans take control of either the U.S. House of Representatives or Senate, Biden's legislative agenda could be doomed.

In a rare news conference on Wednesday, Biden acknowledged Americans' frustration at the close of his first year in office. But he vowed to make progress fighting considerable challenges from the pandemic and inflation, which hit a near 40-year high in December as the health crisis snarled global supply chains.

The weekly poll showed the top issues concerning Americans were the economy and public health.

At the same point in Donald Trump's presidency, about 37% of Americans approved of his performance in office, while 59% disapproved.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,004 adults, including 453 Democrats and 365 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of 4 percentage points.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 42

Paul Crewe
2d ago

You missed the decimal point between the 4 and 3, So actually it's 4.3 %, Which is still WAY Too high.🤨

Reply(2)
36
Timothy Sciutto
2d ago

No way they could find 43% in America so that must be his approval rating in China and Russia.

Reply
19
Silver Chief
1d ago

It’s actually currently holding steady at 21% and awaiting the outcome on the Russia / Ukrainian issue.

Reply
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Rating#Economy#Americans#Reuters Ipsos#Afghan#Democrats#Republicans#Thomson Reuters Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy