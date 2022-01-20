ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Cougar wrestlers roll in dual meet action

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCvuG_0drMQ6CU00 Lake Oswego and Lakeridge find out just how strong the Canby wrestling continent is in blowout losses

The City of Lake Oswego will be glad to not be seeing the Canby High wrestling team again for a while. The Cougars trounced both Lake Oswego and Lakeridge high schools in the course of a week, dispatching the Lakers by a 69-6 count on Jan. 13, then handing the Pacers a 75-6 loss on Jan. 19.

In the LO bout, coach Jeremy Ensrud said, "Lake Oswego gave us a couple of tough matches, but our depth was too much for them. One of the best performances of the night was (Canby's) Zach Nette against Riis Hinrichs. Zach won a tough-fought battle in overtime 11-9."

Also recording wins were Matthew Young (106 pounsa), Brady Froyd (113), Craig Williams (120), Ty Ewers (126), Benjamin Young (132), Thomas Marquez (138), Netter at 145, James Keinonen (152), Ethan Ensrud (160), Jackson Doman (170), Cash Montgomery (182), and Matthew Hagen (220).

Less than a week later, the damage was a little more severe against Lakeridge. Here's a look at the Canby results:

106 â€“ Matthew Young (forfeit); 113 — Brady Froyd (forfeit), 126 — Craig Williams (10-5 decision); 132 — Landon Sprague (forfeit); 138 — Benjamin Young (Fall 2:24), 145 — Zach Netter (Fall 0:42); 152 — James Keinonen (Fall 1:10); 160 — Ethan Ensrud (forfeit), Jackson Doman (forfeit), Cash Montgomery (forfeit); 195 — Jonathan Cruz (forfeit); 220 — Maddox White (forfeit); 285 — Matthew Hagen (forfeit).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

College Life

The Clackamas CC honor roll and president's list has a bevy of local students for the 2021 fall term. Clackamas Community College recently released it honor roll and presidents list for fall term 2021. To be named to the honor roll, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better. To be named to the president's list, students must earn a 3.75 grade-point average or better.
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
34
Followers
844
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy