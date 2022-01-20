Cougar wrestlers roll in dual meet action

Lake Oswego and Lakeridge find out just how strong the Canby wrestling continent is in blowout losses

The City of Lake Oswego will be glad to not be seeing the Canby High wrestling team again for a while. The Cougars trounced both Lake Oswego and Lakeridge high schools in the course of a week, dispatching the Lakers by a 69-6 count on Jan. 13, then handing the Pacers a 75-6 loss on Jan. 19.

In the LO bout, coach Jeremy Ensrud said, "Lake Oswego gave us a couple of tough matches, but our depth was too much for them. One of the best performances of the night was (Canby's) Zach Nette against Riis Hinrichs. Zach won a tough-fought battle in overtime 11-9."

Also recording wins were Matthew Young (106 pounsa), Brady Froyd (113), Craig Williams (120), Ty Ewers (126), Benjamin Young (132), Thomas Marquez (138), Netter at 145, James Keinonen (152), Ethan Ensrud (160), Jackson Doman (170), Cash Montgomery (182), and Matthew Hagen (220).

Less than a week later, the damage was a little more severe against Lakeridge. Here's a look at the Canby results:

106 â€“ Matthew Young (forfeit); 113 — Brady Froyd (forfeit), 126 — Craig Williams (10-5 decision); 132 — Landon Sprague (forfeit); 138 — Benjamin Young (Fall 2:24), 145 — Zach Netter (Fall 0:42); 152 — James Keinonen (Fall 1:10); 160 — Ethan Ensrud (forfeit), Jackson Doman (forfeit), Cash Montgomery (forfeit); 195 — Jonathan Cruz (forfeit); 220 — Maddox White (forfeit); 285 — Matthew Hagen (forfeit).