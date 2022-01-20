ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $69K awarded to Kleberg - Kenedy County Toys for Tots

By Isamar Martinez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
The Kleberg - Kenedy County Toys for Tots campaign received a major contribution on Thursday courtesy of the City of Kingville and organizers of the city's Ranch Hand Weekend events. Over $69,000 was awarded to the campaign.

"We live in the best community, Kingsville businesses come together, the people come together and I just think it shows that we have a community that is super supportive of the children and super supportive of the non-profits," said Toys for Tots Co-coordinator Stefanie Perryman.

Perryman says this funding has set up their campaign for success.

The Kleberg - Kenedy County Toys for Tots campaign served 1,800 children this past holiday season and expect this donation to help with the gift giving for the next few years.

