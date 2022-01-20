ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles: Time, TV, live stream, halftime show

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Even though the participants for the game haven't been set yet, it's never too early to start preparing for the biggest NFL game of the season.

No matter who ends up representing the AFC and NFC, the 2021 season will culminate with Super Bowl 56, which will take place in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood. This will mark the first time that SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020 and which is the home venue for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a Super Bowl.

Though the teams aren't set, the halftime performance is, with a handful of hip-hop legends headlining the event.

Here's everything you need to know for Super Bowl 56.

What time does Super Bowl 56 start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

What TV channel is Super Bowl 56 on?

The game will be shown nationally on NBC, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis) and Michele Tafoya (sideline) on the call. Telemundo will be the first-ever Spanish-language broadcast network to air the game.

How can I watch Super Bowl 56 online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV .

Who will perform at halftime of Super Bowl 56?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige will headline the halftime show, and a nearly four-minute trailer to promote the show dropped recently.

