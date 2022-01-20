ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Frese to miss Thursday's game, Terps men get rematch with Illinois

By Shawn Stepner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pc5c7_0drMPyIu00

University of Maryland interim head men’s basketball coach Danny Manning thinks his Terps have to ask themselves what more they each can bring to the floor as they prepare for another one of the Big Ten’s toughest tests.

"When you’re not winning games the way you want to win games or you’re not playing to the level that you feel like you are playing at, there is always going to be some disappointment, if you will," he said. "A lot of it is from an individual point of view, knowing that possibly you can give a little bit more."

Losers of five of their last six games the Maryland men (9-9,1-6) host No. 17 Illinois (13-4,6-1) on Friday. That's the same Illini team that topped the Terps 76-64 a couple weeks ago in Champaign. That's the same Illini team that boasts 7-foot matchup nightmare Kofi Cockburn. The center is averaging 21.1 points per game and leading the Big Ten with 11.8 rebounds per contest.

"Kofi, he is a tough cover. There is no doubt about it. He is one of the best, if not the best big man in the country. We’ve got to make him work," said Manning.

Cockburn had 23 and 18 against Maryland in meeting No. 1. Manning said forwards Julian Reese and Qudus Wahab understand their matchup responsibilities against him better now after facing him earlier this month.

While the Terps men tip-off at Xfinity Center Friday night, the No. 12 Maryland women (12-5, 4-2) are on the road on Thursday evening and they are continuing to play with heavy hearts.

Head coach Brenda Frese will miss Thursday's game at No. 25 Ohio State (13-3, 5-2). She is in Iowa with her family attending funeral services for her father, Bill, who died Sunday following a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 89.

Associate head coach Karen Blair will fill in for Frese on the bench.

"Our job now is to make the Frese family proud," said Blair. "Bill was a guy who packed his lunch pail every day and he went to work. That’s what he did. That’s what he instilled in his children and that’s why Brenda has built this program at Maryland to be a family and around hard work. So, that’s what our focus is going in there, is to honor that legacy, is to do that."

Blair added that the Terps are "playing for something bigger than ourselves".

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
thechampaignroom.com

REPORT: Kofi Cockburn (concussion) out at Maryland

Illinois’ big man won’t suit up Friday night at Maryland after not traveling to College Park with the team. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Friday morning that Cockburn suffered a concussion against Purdue and is in protocol. Head coach Brad Underwood told Goodman that Cockburn’s status for Tuesday against Michigan State is up in the air.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
On3.com

Brad Underwood provides injury update on Illinois star Kofi Cockburn

When Illinois takes on Maryland on Friday, it’ll be without star big man Kofi Cockburn. Cockburn suffered a concussion in Monday’s game against Purdue and won’t be available against the Terps, Illini coach Brad Underwood told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. His status for Tuesday’s game against Michigan State is still unclear.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Purdue’s Matt Painter discusses loss to Indiana

Watch as Purdue head coach Matt Painter discusses a 68-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening in Bloomington. Woodson, Phinisee, Johnson post-game | Three keys, highlights, final stats. Video credit – Blackandgold.com. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Danny Manning
Person
Brenda Frese
umterps.com

Hot-Shooting Terps Dominate Paint, Top No. 17 Illinois, 81-65

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland men's basketball team played one of its best games of the season as it knocked off the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini, 81-65, on Friday night inside the XFINITY Center. The Terps (10-9, 2-6) played inspired basketball led by Donta Scott, who came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points as he made 9-of-12 from the field. Fatts Russell scored 15 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terps#University Of Maryland#The Big Ten#Illini#Xfinity Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wevv.com

USI Men Get Back on Track, Blowing out Illinois-Springfield

The USI Men raced out on a 12-0 run to open the game and never let up, as they buried Illinois-Springfield 66-39 Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena. Southern Indiana was led by Jelani Simmons game-high 20-point perfromance, while Jacob Polakovich chipped in wth 16 points and 16 rebounds. The win. which ended a two-game losing streak, improves the Screaming Eagles record to 8-4 on the season and 3-3 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy