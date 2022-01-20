ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Snow overnight? Lancaster Public Works reminds residents of next-day cleanup

By Bryan Munoz
 2 days ago

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHM) — With snow and slush still around and likely to stay frozen for a while, the last thing you want is to walk up and down the street slipping and sliding.

Lancaster Public Works is responsible for maintaining city sidewalks and street cleaning, but residents are responsible for the areas right around their homes.

“Five hours after the snow ends we are to clean our sidewalks. If snow ends overnight then you have until 10 a.m. that morning,” said Stephen Campbell, Director of Public Works, City of Lancaster.

At least in Lancaster City, the specifics may vary in different Midstate communities, but by and large.

“This is consistent with what most of Pennsylvania does but it is tailored somewhat to the specifics that we encounter in Lancaster. we have very narrow streets,” Stephen Campbell said.

So what happens if you don’t do your part?

“You can get a notice and a fine if you are not compliant. it’s a public safety matter, so we’re trying to make sure people do the right thing,” Campbell said.

Even more than that, if someone gets hurt on your property, you could be held legally liable, and face more than just a fine. Beyond just shoveling the walk, you also have to remember to move cars off the street so plows can come through.

“The street cleaning is so that we can not only provide more parking and make it safe for vehicles whether they are emergency or anyone’s vehicle to navigate the street safely or people can get deliveries,” he added.

