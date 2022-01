ST. LOUIS — First responders from across the St. Louis region will spend the next two days saying goodbye to one of their own. The visitation for Benjamin Polson, 33, is Wednesday at the Kutis Funeral Home located at 10151 Gravois Road in Affton. If you would like to pay your respects to the St. Louis Fire Department and Polson family, you can do so from 4-8 p.m. Overflow parking and shuttle service is available at Grant's Farm. A uniformed member walk-through will take place at 7:30 p.m.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO