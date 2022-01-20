ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple California high school students were reportedly hospitalized after participating in the spicy social media "One Chip Challenge"

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
Insider
 2 days ago

Paqui's "One Chip Challenge" involves people eating a mega-spicy chip without drinking or eating anything else after.

Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

  • Three high schoolers were hospitalized from a chip trend, a district official said.
  • Paqui's "One Chip Challenge" involves people eating a spicy chip without drinking anything after.
  • The challenge is very popular on TikTok and YouTube, amassing millions of views.

At least 3 California high school students were hospitalized after participating in a viral social media challenge that involved eating a mega-spicy chip, the school district confirmed.

Some of the students, from Lodi High School near Sacramento, needed medical attention after eating the pepper-laced potato chip as part of the "One Chip Challenge," Adam Auerbach, the school principal, told Insider.

"Each student who has taken part has had a similar reaction, struggling to breathe and catch their breath," he said in an emailed comment. "We have also had students vomiting on themselves."

The challenge, created by the brand Paqui, involves people eating a single super spicy chip. The chip contains Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, according to Paqui's website , and is described by the company as "one eye-watering, curse-inducing chip made with the hottest peppers on the planet."

The challenge also includes holding off from drinking water or eating anything else, according to the brand's website.

The Carolina Reaper pepper has been found to be over 2 million Scoville units, the New York Times reported .

Auerbach sent a message to parents on Friday warning that "a number of students have already been sent home and have been referred to the emergency room because of their reactions to the substance," and said that anyone found carrying the spicy chips would be sent home, according to the local paper The Lodi News-Sentinel .

The challenge is very popular online. The hashtag "OneChipChallenge" has over 475 million views on TikTok in total, with the most popular clips amassing millions of views and likes. It's also a major trend on YouTube, where big influencers like FaZe Rug and LukeDidThat have uploaded videos showing them completing the challenge.

Paqui did not respond to a request for comment.

Fish Gutz
1d ago

Not everyone can handle the heat. I built up a tolerance over a long period of time. Now I grow my own Carolina Reapers and make a small batch pepper sauce from friends and family with them. Probably the hottest natural pepper sauce that is just peppers. no extracts or enhancers. My daughter used to think Jalapeños were hot. Now she likes scorcher ghost pepper in her breakfast. I grow those too.yum.

Red Hill
1d ago

let's start a new challange...we will call it the get a job challange

Cori Smith
1d ago

I bet those kids learned something that day... hope they're all right tough lesson to learn...

