U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.89%

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Consumer Services , Basic Materials and Technology sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.89% to hit a new 1-month low, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.10%,...

in.investing.com

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.86% to $305.22 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $19.19 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Dow down 87 points on losses for shares of Walt Disney, Boeing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Friday morning with shares of Walt Disney and Boeing seeing the biggest losses for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 87 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Walt Disney (DIS) and Boeing (BA) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Walt Disney's shares are off $9.78 (6.6%) while those of Boeing have dropped $7.19, or 3.4%, combining for a roughly 112-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Dow Inc. (DOW) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones, Nasdaq Trade Near Intraday Lows; Netflix Stock Falls 22% On Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market after briefly trading higher on Friday. The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 traded near their lows of the day with an hour left in the session; tech stocks led on the downside. Stock Market Today. Forty-five minutes before the...
