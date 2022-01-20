ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlemont, MA

Charlemont is getting money to help improve its economy

By Adam Strzempko
 2 days ago

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Charlemont is a popular destination for skiers and other outdoor enthusiast. On Thursday, State Senator Adam Hinds presented the town with a check for $500,000.

The money will be used to invest in outdoor recreation. “In western Franklin County, outdoor recreation really is a growth economy and a growth industry that is bringing jobs to the area and we’re seeing it expand year over year we wat to make sure we put money towards the infrastructure to see it continue to grow and bring tourists to the area,” said State Senator Adam Hinds.

Skiers hit the slopes at Berkshire East

“It will help the community promote and create lifestyle changes. This could go towards trails, additional parklands riverfront parking to help with access there’s any a number of avenues this money will end up being spent on,” said Jon Schaefer the Owner of Berkshire East.

“In the summer we are really, really busy, almost overwhelmed by users on the river, fishing, rafting kayaking and so forth and there’s mountain biking, zip-lining, hiking and so forth and there are infrastructure upgrades that are needed for sure,” said Frank Mooney of Crab Apple Whitewater.

The grant money comes from the recently signed American Rescue Plan Act. ARPA provides $350 billion in additional funding to state and local governments.

