American Airlines reports $2 billion in losses for 2021 as omicron weighs on near future

Norman Transcript
 3 days ago

Fort Worth-based American Airlines lost $931 million in the fourth quarter to finish a 2021 year that was as much about surviving the COVID-19 and its variants as it was about recovering from the devastating pandemic, the company reported Thursday morning. American’s losses totaled $2 billion for the full...

