Monsterverse Series Tied to Godzilla/ Kong Films Greenlit at Apple TV+, From Chris Black and Matt Fraction

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 2 days ago

Apple TV+ has greenlit a live-action series set in the Monsterverse franchise that spawned the 2014 film Godzilla , followed by Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong .

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real,” the official synopsis reads, “the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Monarch, in the Monsterverse built by the film studio Legendary, is an organization that was founded in secrecy, as a joint coalition between several governments in order to hunt and study “massive unidentified terrestrial organisms.”

The untitled Monsterverse series will be produced by the Legendary Television arm and executive-produced by co-creators Chris Black ( Star Trek: Enterprise ), who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction (of the Hawkeye comics).

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell (of Safehouse Pictures) and Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita (of Godzilla character owner Toho Co. Ltd.) will also serve as EPs.

The Monsterverse films have accumulated close to $2 billion dollars globally at the box office, and also has spun off the upcoming Netflix anime series Skull Island .

