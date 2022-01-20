ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This TikTok Proves You've Been Opening Gatorade All Wrong

By Elise DeVoe
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you played sports growing up, drinking Gatorade after the game was often the highlight. You trudged around a field or a court for a couple of hours to then be rewarded with the real trophy — the sweet, thirst-quenching sports drink that made you feel like an Olympian. (Not to...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Lionel Messi
Footwear News

Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Have a Lightsaber Battle in Style

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian duel with lightsabers wearing outfits that made the battle that much more fun. The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her playing with the 4-year-old while in functional clothing. For Olympias’s look, she was wearing a pink flowy dress that features ruffles on the front for a festive pop. For Williams’ ensemble, she opted for a black and white Nike basketball jersey paired with black stretch shorts that gave her an athletic vibe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) When it came down...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Drink#Design#Olympian#Costco#Mvp#Powerade#Bodyarmor#Beverage Daily
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Really Wants Relationship with Tristan Thompson to Work and Feels "Devastated"

Khloé Kardashian is having a hard time dealing with Tristan Thompson cheating on her and welcoming another child. A source tells People that "Khloé is really struggling with what's happening with Tristan. This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated. She's leaning heavily on Kris all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she's encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

When is Super Bowl LVI, who is playing and how can I watch it?

This year’s edition of the Super Bowl will be the 56th in the event’s history as American football fans across the world tune in for the sport’s biggest game.Last year, legendary New England Patriot Tom Brady proved he could win the title at another team as he lifted the trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.It remains to be seen whether or not he will get the opportunity to compete for an eighth Super Bowl crown in 2022.But what is for sure is that it will be one of the biggest sporting spectacles of the year.Here is everything you need to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: You can see we've been handed too many games

Chelsea's clash with Tottenham on Sunday will be their 19th since November. That tally of games is more than any other Premier League side in the same period and five more than Tottenham, who arrive at Stamford Bridge boosted by a late midweek win at Leicester City. "There is some...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli Just Defended Chopped After Fans Called Out This Kitchen 'Issue'

"Chopped" is a unique viewing experience. The worst dishes can seem a bit unappetizing for a food show — the key ingredients the contestants must use are often infuriatingly difficult to create dishes from, especially if the chefs are not familiar with them. Nevertheless, according to Ted Allen in a Food Network feature, the television program remains a popular staple in homes due to its "fantastic panel of amazing chefs who serve as our judges," as well the exciting challenge it presents for contestants even with simple competition rules.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Mashed

91K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy