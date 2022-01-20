ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3G Networks Ruin Your Car’s Tech

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
Yay for progress or something…

Automakers really love technology and they claim consumers do as well. That might be true, but with the switching off of 3G networks in preparation for the launch of 5G this year, some car owners are in for a rude awakening. Depending on your car’s onboard systems, you might suddenly find your infotainment will be a little or a lot less useful than ever.

That’s right, many cars made in the past decade or so rely on 3G for a data connection. Once the 3G networks are switched off, your vehicle might no longer offer navigation, traffic info, place emergency calls, or be able to connect to your smartphone. That’s not going to be a welcome revelation, especially when some dealers try to turn the bad news into a sales pitch for a shiny, new car.

Updating your phone every few years because networks change and the march of technology makes it irrelevant isn’t that big of a deal. Even if your phone costs about a grand to replace, that’s a small drop in the bucket compared to what a vehicle costs. If automakers think people will be excited about all these cool, nifty technologies in their car suddenly not working at all, they’re about to get an earful.

You use your car for more than just communicating because it’s not a smartphone on wheels. There have been accusations that some in the auto industry want to turn your car into just that. Thankfully, this folding up 3G networks won’t make it so your vehicle doesn’t turn on or drive down the road, but that could be the case with future, more technologically-laden vehicles, especially those with self-driving capability.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: a better solution would be to have a driver’s smartphone project onto the car’s touchscreen. Loading cars up with more and more onboard technologies will have all kinds of unintended, expensive consequences.

This 3G problem is affecting all kinds of vehicle brands, including Tesla, so they can’t feel smug about having “superior technology.” If you want to see a full list of what 3G networks get switched off when and what makes and models will be affected, check out CNBC’s exhaustive list here.

Motorious

Warming Up Your Car Could Earn You A Ticket

If you’re lucky enough to live where snow falls and ice forms on your car parked outside, you need to be careful about warming it up in the mornings. Depending on where you live, the act of warming up your car before you get inside and drive off could be a violation of city code or even state law, with stiff penalties for violators. That might sound ridiculous because it absolutely is, so time to wake up and smell the government overreach.
CARS
Motorious

2023 Toyota Supra Might Get Stick Shift

A new rumor is making its way through automotive news sites, claiming that Toyota is going to offer a manual transmission for the 2023 Supra. Since this hasn’t been confirmed by the automaker, we wouldn’t place too much stock in the news. For now it’s pure rumor, but it’s one we and many others would love to see become reality.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motorious

Dodge E-Shop Changes How You Buy Mopars

Are you planning on ditching the trip to the dealership?. A lot of people dread going car shopping. People always assume since you’re a car enthusiast that you love visiting dealerships and haggling to get that dream ride. But the reality is having a cool vehicle is the fun part, while trying to get a good deal on one, getting financing lined up, and taking delivery is the part that sucks. Dodge thinks it has the solution with the new E-Shop.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
#Vehicles#Tech#Concept Cars#Smartphone#Muscle Car
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Houston Chronicle

Can Electric Cars Survive in Winter?

Tesla completed almost one million deliveries in 2021. All the fancy electric vehicle upstarts you’ve been hearing about for years are finally selling cars. And this is the year EVs start to go mainstream, as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. is going electric. But despite all the gains in the industry, what does all this mean for you, the consumer? Will you suddenly feel comfortable buying your first EV?
CARS
Interesting Engineering

A YouTuber Built a Ramp Buggy That Can Actually Flip Cars

Anyone who has ever played a video game with cars has had the experience of flipping a vehicle. It's fun and entertaining but is not suitable for real life. Or is it?. A new video series follows the construction of a ramp buggy that can actually flip cars. In this final episode, the video follows the engineers as they work on the buggy’s adjustable suspension, one of the final steps in the vehicle's construction.
TECHNOLOGY
torquenews.com

Tesla Owner Gets a Text That his Vehicle Range has Increased

Was just saw a Tweet from a user that was sent a text from Tesla that the range of his vehicle as increased. Why did this occur? We'll go over that now. Tesla Owner Gets a Message That his Vehicle Range has Increased. Whenever Tesla sends a message to an...
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter. The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white...
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

