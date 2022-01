Investing your money can be an emotional affair. On one hand, you might be excited about creating financial stability and building wealth. On the other hand, you might feel some anxiety and fear. The latter can have long-term effects, according to a 2021 study by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The study, Financial Anxiety and Stress Among U.S. Households, says people who experience long-term financial anxiety and stress are less likely to plan for retirement.

