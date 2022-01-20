ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

2 killed in South Jersey crash involving fire truck identified

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255Ho3_0drMOWSn00

The two people killed in a Wednesday crash in South Jersey have been identified as a man and a woman from Pine Hill.

According to Camden County officials, the crash happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the White Horse Pike and Warwick Road in Magnolia.

The crash involved a fire truck with the Lawnside Fire Company and a civilian vehicle. Officials said the truck was responding to an emergency when the crash happened.

The two people inside the car were killed. They have since been identified as John Bishop, 68, and Marie Endicott, 75, of Pine Hill.

The three firefighters were taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital with minor injuries.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office sent a crash team to the site to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Magnolia, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Pine Hill, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Accidents
Magnolia, NJ
Accidents
City
Magnolia, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bishop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Shooting#Fire Truck#Food Prices#Hepatitis A#Traffic Accident#The Lawnside Fire Company#Fanta Bility Woman#Apple#Covid#Montco Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
74K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy