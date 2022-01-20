ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion fight in states gains steam as legislative sessions begin

By Tribune News Service
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s consideration of a near-total abortion ban in Texas and other limits in Mississippi are motivating state officials to pursue either tougher abortion restrictions or protections in case legal precedents change. State legislatures, which often have more limited schedules than Congress, began returning...

Florida Phoenix

On first day of 2022 legislative session, FL lawmakers file ban on abortions after 15 weeks

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About a month after oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court over a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi, Florida State Rep. Erin Grall filed a bill that would prohibit a physician from performing an abortion after 15 weeks. HB 5, and its companion bill SB 146, filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, does not seem to […] The post On first day of 2022 legislative session, FL lawmakers file ban on abortions after 15 weeks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
tennesseestar.com

Wisconsin Politicians, Abortion Organizations Call on State Legislators to Pass Abortion Rights Preservation Act on 49th Anniversary of Roe

Wisconsin politicians and abortion organizations took to Twitter to ask state legislators to pass the Abortion Rights Preservation Act on Saturday, which was the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade court decision. A Better Wisconsin, a self-proclaimed research and communications organization for progressives, tweeted out, “Together, we must ensure...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Major Bills On Lawmakers' Agenda As 2022 Legislative Session Begins

(Columbia, SC) -- The 2022 legislative session is now underway in Columbia. Lawmakers returning to the State House will work to finalize South Carolina's new Congressional map after the redistricting process. Also on legislators' agenda is determining how to spend the billions of dollars in surplus revenue from last year...
COLUMBIA, SC
fox13news.com

Florida legislative session begins: 10 big issues to watch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Legislature begins its 60-day session with some big changes in mind. The main priorities for this session are passing a budget and re-drawing political maps based on the census -- but an additional 3,000 bills have also been filed. While most will not become law, there are some that likely could pass.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse is heading back to the courtroom

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, is seeking the return of his AR-15 and other property that was seized by law enforcement following his arrest. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, filed a motion with the Kenosha County Circuit Court on...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#State Senate#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#Republican
The Independent

What is Roe v Wade and did it get overturned?

The landmark ruling enshrining abortion rights in the US is back in the spotlight as the US  Supreme Court reviews a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks, potentially igniting a major challenge.It marks the first major abortion rights challenge in front of the three newest justices, all conservatives appointed by Donald Trump. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case on 1 December.The 1973 ruling is considered the first successful litmus test protecting a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion in the US, legalising the procedure across the country and setting a global precedent. The ruling repealed many federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Sacramento

On Anniversary Of Roe V. Wade, Governor Newsom And First Partner Siebel Newsom Affirm California’s Commitment To Reproductive Freedom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom recognized the Roe v. Wade decision and emphasized California’s commitment to preserving access to reproductive health care services in the face of national challenges to reproductive rights. “Today we commemorate the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case establishing a woman’s Constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. Almost half a century later, we know without a doubt that limiting access to reproductive health care, including abortion, is a fundamental violation of individual liberty and freedom. The simple fact remains – America can’t achieve true equality if women do not have control over their own bodies.” “At a time when some across our nation are purposefully and deliberately choosing to attack women’s reproductive rights, California will continue to be a beacon of light – expanding access to abortion and reproductive care, and ensuring our state is a place where people receive critical reproductive health care services quickly and safely,” said Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom. To honor the milestone, the Governor and First Partner joined political officials, activists, and stakeholders in a virtual Planned Parenthood rally on Saturday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
