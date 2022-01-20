ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Lauren Boebert Asked Jewish Capitol Tourists If They Were ‘Reconnaissance’

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) asked a question of a Jewish tour group in the Capitol on Thursday that left a rabbi puzzled: “I’m not sure to be offended or not....

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

Rep. Lauren Boebert elected House Freedom Caucus Communications Chair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, was elected to be the communications chair of the House Freedom Caucus. The Freedom Caucus is a group of conservative Republicans in Congress that supports limited government and the Constitution, according to the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish#Rabbi#Buzzfeed News#Democrats
TheDailyBeast

Politico Ripped Over Outlandish Claim They Invented Capitol Hallway Interviews

The wonky Washington, D.C. publication Politico turned 15 years old. And you probably heard about it, as the publication wasn’t shy about touting the accomplishment. But buried within their glowing self-promotional “Oral History” feature, published Saturday, the publication makes a rather outlandish claim: that they revolutionized Capitol Hill hallway interviews. Under one section titled “Breaking Taboos,” the publication claims: “Around this time in the Capitol, there was a certain way of doing things. Stopping a senator in the hallway for a question? Normal now, but back then, it could cause problems.” To support the claim, the publication turned inwards to Politico’s own communications spokesperson Brad Dayspring, who wrote: “Things that happen 1,000 times a day now, and are totally commonplace, were just unheard of at the time. Instead of grabbing a congressman or a senator in the hallway, reporters would call the press flack.”
WASHINGTON, DC
coloradopols.com

Anyone Left To Offend? Lauren Boebert Just Can’t Help Herself

Media outlets in Israel overnight picked up on a Buzzfeed story yesterday, documenting an encounter in a U.S. Capitol elevator between freshman GOP controversy vortex Rep. Lauren Boebert and a group of Orthodox Jews on a tour of the building that…well, read it for yourself:. Members of the group,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

Black Mississippi Senators Walk Out in Protest of Pointless Anti-CRT Bill

Every Black Mississippi senator walked out on Friday as legislators voted in favor of an anti-critical race bill. Only two Democratic senators remained to vote against the bill, which prohibits teaching that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or nationality is inherently superior or inferior.” The bill did not even accurately define critical race theory, which also isn’t taught in K-12 education in the state. Though the bill would not technically change anything in schools’ curriculums, Democratic lawmakers said they felt it could create issues in the future when teaching Mississippi’s racial history. The author of the bill, Republican Sen. Michael McLendon, claimed the bill would not hinder the teaching of any history. The bill now goes to House lawmakers for a vote.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

New York Rep Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside Capitol

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was arrested Thursday during a voting rights protest at the U.S. Capitol, according to a spokesperson. He had joined “a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Marcus Frias, Bowman’s director of communications, said in a statement. Bowman “was arrested alongside at least 20 others, including faith leaders and youth who have been hunger striking for our democracy,” Frias added. Frias told The Journal News that Bowman had not been released as of early Thursday afternoon. The Capitol Police said in a tweet that officers began making arrests after several warnings to demonstrators who were “blocking one side” of the Capitol’s North Barricade went unheeded. The protest took place less than a day after Senate Democrats failed to change the chamber’s filibuster rules, allowing a voting rights bill a year in the making to be defeated by Senate Republicans.
PROTESTS
nbc11news.com

Republican candidates to challenge Rep. Lauren Boebert

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There are two candidates for the Republican Party primaries challenging Third Congressional Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert coming up June 28 of this year. “I feel like I’m a common sense candidate,” said Republican candidate Marina Zimmerman. “I believe in competitive ideas to get the best solutions...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
coloradosun.com

Nicolais: How state Sen. Don Coram can beat Rep. Lauren Boebert

Republican state Sen. Don Coram announced his primary campaign against U.S. Representative, and Colorado embarrassment, Lauren Boebert last week. Let’s hope that Coram and his allies bring more than his winning smile to the gunfight sure to ensue. Coram is one of the most jovial, well-liked and respected members...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

State Sen. Coram to run against Rep. Boebert in primary election

Republican state Sen. Don Coram, of Montrose, has entered the primary race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert. Coram, who represents Senate District 6, filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday. A financial summary is not yet...
MONTROSE, CO
Denver Post

Lauren Boebert faces longshot primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert now faces a seasoned Republican challenger in state Sen. Don Coram, who said he plans to unseat the congresswoman by tracking firmly down the political middle, flexing his bipartisan muscles. Coram officially announced Friday afternoon that he’s seeking the Republican nomination for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy