Rep. Lauren Boebert Asked Jewish Capitol Tourists If They Were ‘Reconnaissance’

The wonky Washington, D.C. publication Politico turned 15 years old. And you probably heard about it, as the publication wasn’t shy about touting the accomplishment. But buried within their glowing self-promotional “Oral History” feature, published Saturday, the publication makes a rather outlandish claim: that they revolutionized Capitol Hill hallway interviews. Under one section titled “Breaking Taboos,” the publication claims: “Around this time in the Capitol, there was a certain way of doing things. Stopping a senator in the hallway for a question? Normal now, but back then, it could cause problems.” To support the claim, the publication turned inwards to Politico’s own communications spokesperson Brad Dayspring, who wrote: “Things that happen 1,000 times a day now, and are totally commonplace, were just unheard of at the time. Instead of grabbing a congressman or a senator in the hallway, reporters would call the press flack.”
